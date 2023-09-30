Australia v Portugal predictions and rugby union tips: Portuguese can keep scoreline respectable

Where to watch Australia v Portugal

ITV4, 4.45pm Sunday

Best bet

Portugal +28

2pts Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia v Portugal predictions

At half-time in Saturday's Pool C clash it looked as if Australia were going to be thrown a World Cup lifeline as Georgia led Fiji 9-0 and were threatening a victory that would endanger Fiji's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The Fijians fought back to win 17-12 but didn't collect a bonus point so will still need something from next weekend's clash with the Portuguese.

That's assuming the Wallabies beat Portugal on Sunday and score at least four tries, but although it has been a disastrous campaign for Eddie Jones's men, anything less than five points would be even more of a surprise than what has gone before.

Portugal have been brave underdogs at this tournament, frustrating Wales and Georgia. They have only once before appeared at the World Cup, in 2007, but in the six games they have played they have not only covered big handicaps but fallen comfortably inside by a double-figure margin each time.

The line for this match is in the high 20s, and Australia have not been a free-scoring side. Their 35-25 pool win over Georgia was their first this year and they have not won a game by more than 30 points since the last World Cup, when they beat Uruguay 45-10.

This is a comparable fixture but the constant reshuffles to their line-up have left Australia looking disorganised in attack and vulnerable at the back. Portugal have shown attacking intent and plenty of heart in defence and can keep this close.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.