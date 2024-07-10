Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Warrington Wolves -14

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos Betfred Super League predictions

Leeds Rhinos have a decent recent record against Warrington Wolves but they are likely to get short shrift from their playoff rivals in Thursday's Betfred Super League dust-up at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Rhinos have won four of their last six meetings with the Wolves but things are a mess off the field for Leeds who parted company with head coach Rohan Smith last month following a four-match losing run.

Chev Walker and Scott Grix have been handling playing matters at Headingley and on Wednesday the Rhinos announced that experienced Australian coach Brad Arthur would be joining on a short-term basis until the end of the season.

Arthur is hoping to be present in a viewing capacity at Warrington on Thursday so Walker and Grix will continue to guide the on-pitch affairs with the playoff places still within their grasp – and there is plenty of work for the pair to do despite a two-match winning run.

An 18-10 win over Leigh three weeks ago was decent, but last week’s struggle against bottom-of-the-table London was alarming. The Rhinos ran out 17-16 winners on that occasion, but only after a golden-point extra-time winner, and they will need to buck up their ideas for this trip to Warrington.

The Wolves have dusted themselves down following the disappointment of last month’s Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat at Wembley, winning two of their three matches since then, and last week’s 48-0 home hammering of Huddersfield suggested Wire are ready to mount their charge towards the playoffs.

That result was perhaps as much to do with the Giants’ issues, but it was a timely boost for Warrington who face St Helens, Wigan and Hull KR after this visit from the Rhinos.

Those upcoming fixtures could make or break their season, but the Wolves are fancied to take a bite out of the Rhinos on Thursday, having already beaten them 34-8 in round seven this season.

It’s 1-5 about a home win and it is right to expect a comfortable evening for the hosts despite their dodgy record against Leeds.

The Wolves may not cut loose completely but a handicap line of 14 should be within reach and the 20-21 looks well worth taking.

