Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils predictions and rugby league tips: Wolves hungry for more

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Warrington Wolves -12

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Match preview

Warrington Wolves are determined to put the misery of their 2022 Betfred Super League campaign behind them and can make it three from three in 2023 with a win over Salford Red Devils.

The Wolves are third-favourites to be crowned champions, as they so often are at the start of a season, but they let themselves down badly last year with just nine wins from 27 matches.

An 11th-place finish is not acceptable for the league's big spenders but two wins from two this season is a step in the right direction and they are playing with a menace that shows they mean business.

Whether they can maintain it until October remains to be seen but they are warm favourites to see off Salford on Thursday and they can justify odds of 1-5.

The Wolves won 32-18 when these two last met and a similar outcome looks likely. The Red Devils are no mugs but there is a sense they overachieved last season.

Paul Rowley's men charged into the playoffs with a late surge in the final rounds of the campaign and were 80 minutes away from a Grand Final spot. St Helens beat them in the semi-final and they have struggled to hit their stride since.

They laboured to a win over newly-promoted Leigh in round one and were well beaten by Hull KR 24-10 a week ago.

Warrington have had no such issues, scoring 68 points in their opening two fixtures, and a 12-point looks well within reach.

The Wolves have been handicap winners in both matches so far and the last three meetings with Salford have yielded winning margins of 18, eight and 14 points.

