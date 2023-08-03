Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons predictions and Super League tips: No end in sight to Warrington's woes

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Catalans Dragons -6

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Huddersfield Giants -6

3pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons predictions

Hopes were high that Warrington Wolves would finally graduate from perennial nearly-men to Super League kings after a blistering start to the 2023 season, but the wheels have well and truly fallen off in the last few months.

The Wire rattled off an eight-game winning start to the season but that early promise has turned into an almighty slump, and head coach Daryl Powell left his post last weekend after the Wolves lost for the eighth time in nine outings at bottom-of-the-table Wakefield.

Things seem likely to get worse before they get better for the Wolves and Super League leaders Catalans Dragons can add insult to injury at the Halliwell Jones on Friday night.

The Wolves have twice won in Perpignan this season - once in the league and once in the Challenge Cup - but whereas they have floundered since the second of those victories, Catalans have been galvanised, winning seven of their subsequent eight matches to move four points clear at the top of Super League.

The Dragons have won on visits to Wigan and St Helens, as well as beating Cup finalists Leigh, in that time and their average winning margin has been 21.4 points.

Given the contrasting form of the two sides, a six-point handicap line should be well within Catalans' reach.

Second-placed Wigan have been set a handicap in the high 30s when they entertain a much-changed Hull KR, who have rested a host of first-team players with next week's Challenge Cup final in mind.

But there should be some merit in backing Huddersfield to win on their short hop to Castleford, who are nervously looking over their shoulders after Wakefield's recent resurgence.

Wakey are now level on points with 11th-placed Cas and have only a 12-point inferior points difference to the Tigers after Sunday's handsome 42-6 win over Warrington, and it's hard to have much faith in Castleford easing their relegation fears against the Giants.

Cas have lost ten of their last 12 Super League matches and were easily swatted aside by Huddersfield in May.

The Giants, meanwhile, have won their last three, which includes a win at Catalans, and should be well up to giving up six points on the handicap.

