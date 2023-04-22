Sunday's Super League predictions and tips: Wigan to make hay against winless Wakefield

When to bet

Salford v Catalans 2.15pm Sunday

Hull FC v Huddersfield 3pm Sunday

Wigan v Wakefield 3.05pm Sunday

Best bets

Wigan -30

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Salford

2pts 8-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Super League predictions

There are a trio of fixtures in Super League on Sunday afternoon, although it would take a brave person to back against the favourites in two of them.

Second-placed Wigan will go top of the standings with victory over winless Wakefield and the Warriors are 1-33 to oblige.

Trinity have posted only 47 points in nine straight defeats and a 30-point handicap is by no means out of reach for the Warriors.

Wigan scored 60 points without reply when Trinity visited the DW Stadium at the end of February and today’s rematch could be just as chasten­ing for the Yorkshire visitors.

Hull FC haven’t quite plumbed the depths that Wakefield have this season but they have gone pretty close.

The Airlie Birds fell to a seventh defeat on the spin at Leeds last time out and are rightly considered underdogs at home to Huddersfield, although the Giants have been a hard side to assess this term and this one is best left alone.

The best game of the day comes at Salford, where the Red Devils are fancied to continue their strong form against Catalans.

Salford have won their last two and are playing with real confidence right now and they could have the measure of the injury-hit Dragons, who have lost their last two.

Follow us on Twitter