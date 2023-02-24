Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards predictions and rugby league tips: Leopards to wilt in Dragons' den

When to bet

5pm Saturday

Best bet

Catalans Dragons -14

3pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

Leigh Leopards were beaten 20-10 by Salford Red Devils on their return to the Betfred Super League last week and they may have to wait a little longer yet for their first top-flight win since 2021.

The Leopards visit Catalans on Saturday but a trip to the south of France is rarely easy for any side and the Dragons looked sharp during their 38-24 hammering of Wakefield in round one.

Leigh shipped 64 points without reply on their last visit to the Stade Gilbert Brutus two years ago and bookmakers don't fancy their chances on this latest trip.

The visitors are 11-2 for an unlikely victory, but wet conditions are forecast for Perpignan on Saturday and that may temper the Dragons' chances of knocking the spots off the Leopards, although a 14-point handicap looks within reach.

Follow us on Twitter