Super League 2023 predictions, rugby league tips and winner odds: Giants can stand tall

Best bets

Huddersfield Giants to win the Grand Final

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365, Hills



Salford Red Devils top-six finish

2pts 11-4 bet365, Coral



Wakefield Trinity to finish bottom

4pts 7-4 Coral



Bevan French regular-season top tryscorer

3pts each-way 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes



Ken Sio regular-season top tryscorer

1pt each-way 20-1 BoyleSports

Super League 2023 season preview

St Helens created Super League history last season by winning the Grand Final for the fourth consecutive year, and the chasing pack have plenty to do to stop Saints landing a famous five.

However, the champions start the 2023 campaign with a new face in the dugout. Club legend Paul Wellens has been tasked with the job of continuing the amazing work done by predecessors Kristian Woolf and Justin Holbrook to leave a small question mark next to the 17-time champions, who take on NRL premiers Penrith Panthers in Saturday's World Club Challenge.

Leeds Rhinos were beaten Grand Finalists last September following a stunning charge to the playoffs, while Wigan Warriors finished second to their bitter rivals in the regular-season standings.

Only four names have been etched on the Super League trophy since its inception in 1996 but there is a sleeping giant in the competition and 2023 may be the year they wake from their slumber to put a new name on the winner's board.

Grand Final winner

Saints are 2-1 favourites to land the big prize once more but there is plenty of value lower down the list. Leeds are tempting at 8-1, but, at a whopping 12-1 Huddersfield Giants are the fancy to crack the Super League cartel.

The Giants finished third last season but were cut down to size in the first leg of the playoffs by a fast-finishing Salford Red Devils. And they were so close to glory in the Challenge Cup final, where they had one hand on the trophy only to succumb to a Wigan sucker-punch in the final seconds of the match.

Head coach Ian Watson has a fantastic squad at his disposal and the re-signing of mercurial playmaker Jake Connor from Hull FC could be the final piece of the jigsaw. Connor led the league for try assists in 2022 and he has been joined at the John Smith's Stadium by fellow star recruits Esan Marsters, Nathan Peats and Kevin Naiqama, who won three titles in his time at St Helens.

Watson took unfancied Salford to the Grand Final in 2019 and he could take the Giants all the way in 2023.

Wigan will have their say at 4-1, and you take on St Helens at your peril, but now looks as good a time as any to swerve the market leaders.

Top-six finish

A place in the end-of-season playoffs means finishing in the top six of the regular season standings but the competitive nature at the top of the table usually means the chasing pack are left fighting it out for the final two or three places.

Leeds claimed fifth spot last season thanks to a stunning revival under new coach Rohan Smith, and Salford also rallied in the final rounds to pip Castleford Tigers to sixth.

Both Hull sides were in contention but fell away alarmingly, while big-spending Warrington Wolves were the shock of the season as they slumped to an 11th-place finish.

That trio have been wheeling and dealing in a bid to avoid repeat failures but for now a watching brief looks the best course of action.

Salford, though, remain a touch of value to make the top six once again.

The Red Devils won only three of their opening 11 Super League fixtures last season but took off under coach Paul Rowley to go within 80 minutes of their second Grand Final in four years.

With Man of Steel Brodie Croft pulling the strings and the squad intact, the Red Devils arguably look stronger, and if they can start the new campaign as they ended the previous one, then the 3-1 on offer about them finishing in the top six looks a decent price.

To finish bottom

The last four promoted teams have suffered an immediate relegation to the Championship, but, rebadged as Leigh Leopards and after a hefty recruitment drive, the newly promoted Lancashire outfit aren't expected to be on the endangered species list as 3-1 shots to finish bottom.

Instead, Wakefield Trinity at 13-8 are favourites to finish bottom of the pile and that remains a price worth taking.

Toulouse were the latest side to go straight back down last season, but only after Wakey won five of their final seven matches to claw themselves away from danger.

Trinity hit the bottom in July of last season following two wins from 14 games, and they start the 2023 campaign looking weaker than they did 12 months ago.

Rookie coach Mark Applegarth is in charge and he must pull together a squad that has endured ten departures in the off-season.

Key men Jacob Miller, Tom Johnstone, David Fifita and Tinirau Arona have moved on, and only Samisoni Langi sets the pulse racing in terms of new faces.

Youngster Lewis Murphy is one to watch, but a season of struggle at Belle Vue looks likely and a 56-0 drubbing by Hull FC in their final pre-season outing won't help matters.

Season specials

Wigan winger Bevan French romped away with top tryscorer honours in 2022 with a whopping 33 tries from 22 matches. His achievement was made more remarkable by the fact he missed the opening five weeks of the season through injury.

French looks a great bet at 9-2 to top the charts again, and at a huge 16-1 Salford winger Ken Sio can also be backed with confidence.

Sio followed French home with 26 tries, and finished top of the charts in 2021 with 19.

Salford look set to kick on from last season's successes and prolific marksman Sio is expected to play a huge part once more.

