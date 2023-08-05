Sunday's Super League predictions including Leeds v Leigh: Leigh can prepare for Challenge Cup in style

Where to watch Leeds v Leigh

Sky Sports Action, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Leigh

2pts 9-4 bet365, Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leeds v Leigh predictions

Leigh Leopards will hope to warm up for next week's Challenge Cup final by beating Leeds Rhinos on Sunday in what is a busy day in Super League.

Hull KR, who will face the Leopards in the Wembley showpiece, fielded a second-string team, including six debutants, on Friday against Wigan Warriors, and they were humbled in a 64-6 defeat.

Leigh coach Adrian Lam has opted for a different approach, and he will hope that another Super League victory will be the perfect preparation.

Leeds look short on numbers in key areas, with Richie Myler facing a potential season-ending injury, while they allowed Blake Austin to join Castleford Tigers this week.

The Rhinos have blown hot and cold all season, so the smart play should be an away win, with Leigh eager to improve on their recent record, which reads 13 wins from their last 15 matches.

Elsewhere in Super League, Wakefield Trinity will try to move four points clear of Castleford Tigers at Hull FC's expense, while St Helens should outclass a Salford side on their travels, with the Red Devils losing six on the spin ahead of kick-off.

