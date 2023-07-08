Sunday's Super League predictions including Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC: Robins can edge out bitter rivals

Where to watch Hull KR v Hull FC

Sky Sports Arena, midday Sunday

Best bets

Hull KR to win by one to 12 points

1pt 9-5 bet365

Tom Opacic to score a try

1pt 11-4 bet365

Jake Clifford to score a try

1pt 9-2 bet365

Leeds Rhinos -6 v Salford Red Devils 3pm Sunday

3pts 10-11 general

Hull KR v Hull FC predictions

Hull Kingston Rovers have hammered Hull FC in their previous two Super League showdowns, but things may be much closer when the sides renew hostilities at Craven Park on Sunday.

The Robins have won their last two dust-ups by an aggregate 76-4, but FC have pulled themselves together since the last meeting at Easter and could fancy their chances of nicking the points.

A thumping 34-6 win over reigning champions St Helens a fortnight ago showed that the Black & Whites can mix it with the big boys, and they went close against leaders Catalans Dragons last week.

Rovers made a flying start to the season and hit a high of third place in the standings, but things have unravelled somewhat in recent weeks with KR winning just one of their last six league matches.

Back on home soil they are likely to fancy their chances and that could just give them the edge in a game that could swing either way.

A home win by no more than 12 points looks a decent bet and a couple of tryscorer bets appeal too.

Hull KR centre Tom Opacic has bagged seven tries in 15 Super League matches, while FC halfback Jake Clifford has also shown a taste for a try with six in 16 games.

Both players look overpriced to cross the whitewash once more.

Later on Sunday, Leeds Rhinos look a decent bet to continue their resurgence against stuttering Salford Red Devils.

Leeds left it late to reach the Super League Grand Final last season and they look to be mounting another playoff charge.

The Rhinos beat Huddersfield 54-0 at the end of last month and followed that up with an equally impressive 22-6 drubbing of former leaders Warrington Wolves.

Salford, on the other hand, are having a wobble and were well beaten 32-6 by bottom-of-the-table Wakefield last week.

That followed a 26-6 home defeat by Wigan in the previous week and Leeds should be able to cover a six-point handicap at the Salford Stadium.

