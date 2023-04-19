St Helens v Warrington Wolves predictions and Super League tips: Wolves can lay down title marker

Where to watch St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Warrington Wolves

2pts 6-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

St Helens v Warrington Wolves predictions

It's the haves versus the have-nots in Super League on Thursday when St Helens take on Warrington Wolves.

Saints have won the league each of the last four seasons to make it ten titles in total in the summer era. Warrington, on the other hand, don't have a Super League championship to their name and can only dream of the achievements of this week's opponent.

The Wolves have finished runners-up on four occasions and years of hefty spending have failed to pay off.

However, they are top of the pile in 2023 after nine rounds and are making a great fist of finally getting the monkey off their backs.

They have won eight of their nine matches this season, with their only blemish coming against fellow title hopefuls Wigan Warriors, and they are fancied to get back on track in St Helens.

Losing to Wigan is no disgrace, the Warriors have the best defence in the competition, and Saints have looked wobbly in their pursuit of a fifth-straight crown.

The champions have won just four of their eight fixtures with injuries and suspensions taking their toll.

They were well beaten at Hull KR last week and the Wolves at 6-4 look a decent bet to hand the Red Vee a third loss on the bounce.

St Helens have won the last three meetings but prior to that Warrington had won four in a row and they can record a statement win against one of this season's key rivals.

The Wolves are the leading scorers in Super League, scoring 258 points in nine matches and that extra firepower could make the difference.

