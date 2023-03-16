St Helens v Hull FC predictions and rugby league tips: More misery for beleaguered Black & Whites

Where to watch St Helens v Hull FC

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens -14

4pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Leigh Leopards +14

2pts 10-11 general

Wigan Warriors to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 bet365

St Helens v Hull FC preview

Super League champions St Helens find themselves in the unfamiliar position of having lost two games on the bounce but they should have little trouble getting back on track against Hull FC.

Back-to-back defeats by Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards have left the Saints licking their wounds and they have paid the price for a busy opening schedule which saw them head to Australia for the World Club Challenge.

After two matches down under they quickly hit the ground running domestically with a comfortable win over Castleford but Paul Wellens' men have looked leggy in their last two outings.

It's understandable as they have played more matches than anyone else in 2023 and they are also coming to terms with having rookie coach Wellens in the dugout.

But they have a golden opportunity to steady the ship on Friday having won their last 14 matches against Hull.

In 13 of those they have posted at least 22 points and that spells trouble for the Black & Whites who have shipped 146 points in the opening four rounds, more than any other side.

FC were hammered 60-14 by Salford last time out and prior to that they were thumped 38-6 by Catalans Dragons.

Hull's defence has been horrendous and Saints can be expected to take full advantage. A 14-point handicap looks well within reach.

Saints were well beaten 20-12 by Leigh last week, though, and the Leopards will be desperate to have a crack at league leaders Warrington Wolves.

Leigh have won their last two and are desperate to be competitive on their return to the top flight. They recruited well in the summer and it is starting to pay off.

The Wolves have won their opening four fixtures but their last three were by margins of eight, 16 and ten and there is scope for backing Leigh, who get a decent 14-point start on the handicap.

Wigan are also smarting after a defeat last week and they won't find it easy bouncing back at Huddersfield.

The Warriors were beaten at home by Catalans for the first time in 12 years but prior to that they had looked in fine fettle, beating Castleford and Wakefield without conceding.

Last week's setback will have hurt but this is a tough fixture.

The last six meetings between these sides have been settled by margins of two, ten, ten, two, four and 13 points, while the Giants have conceded just 14 points in their last two matches.

Wigan have won seven of their last eight meetings with Huddersfield and they are the pick once more but a close contest is likely so don't bank on the Warriors cutting loose.

