St Helens v Catalans Dragons predictions and Super League tips: Saints can slay Dragons

Where to watch St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

St Helens -8

1pt 10-11 general

Jack Welsby to score at any time

1pt 6-4 Hills

St Helens v Catalans Dragons predictions

Despite starting the Super League season with five defeats from 11 matches, St Helens have now got top spot firmly in their sights as they prepare to host league-leaders Catalans Dragons.

With the spotlight on Leigh Leopards, who continue to defy pre-season expectations, and Warrington Wolves, who have collapsed of late to slide down the table, St Helens have gone somewhat under the radar.

Paul Wellens' side have silenced their doubters who suggested the team had peaked after winning the World Club Challenge, and they are now looking back to their best as they try to win five Grand Finals in a row.

St Helens are four points behind Catalans, but they do have a game in hand. Two more positive results, and they could be back on top of the pile, and their recent record against the French raiders at home suggests that's a realistic possibility.

Saints have won their last eight home matches against Catalans, including a clash at Headingley in 2020, with the French side last winning a game at the Totally Wicked Stadium in April 2016.

Steve McNamara's side saw their five-match winning streak snapped by Huddersfield Giants last weekend, and that shock defeat may be tough to forget so quickly. In losing, they have handed St Helens a lifeline for the rest of the campaign.

Saints youngster Jack Welsby will be one to watch out for throughout the contest. The 22-year-old has scored four tries in his last five matches, while he has enjoyed himself against Catalans recently, scoring in three consecutive games against the French outfit.

