Rugby League tips

Saturday's Super League predictions including Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers: Tame Tigers unlikely to worry Wolves

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers in Super League on Saturday

Josh Thewlis scores in acrobatic fashion for Warrington Wolves
Josh Thewlis scores in acrobatic fashion for Warrington WolvesCredit: Gareth Copley

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Warrington Wolves -14
2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leeds Rhinos to beat Hull FC 
3pm Saturday
2pts 13-10 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers predictions

Warrington Wolves snapped a seven-match losing streak with an 18-4 win at Hull FC last week and they can strengthen their Super League playoff claims with a win over struggling Castleford Tigers.

The Wolves had slipped to fifth at the start of this round having been top of the table for the first few months of the campaign, and there was a danger they might even slip out of the top six.

Last week's win was a welcome relief, but the same can't be said of Cas, who remain in relegation danger having won one of their last seven matches.

The Tigers are two points clear of bottom side Wakefield Trinity, but they are unlikely to get anything off the Wolves who can cover a 14-point handicap.

Cas have won on just one of their last four visits to Warrington but Leeds Rhinos love their jaunts to Hull FC.

The Loiners have won their last three fixtures at the MKM Stadium, including a 62-16 drubbing in the corresponding match last season.

Defeat for either of these sides would probably end their playoff hopes and it is hard to have much faith in either side.

However, the manner of Hull's loss at home to Warrington last week doesn't bode well, so Leeds are fancied to take the points at a decent-looking 13-10.

Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 1 September 2023Last updated 14:27, 1 September 2023
