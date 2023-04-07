Saturday's Super League predictions including Catalans v Warrington: Wolves to prolong unbeaten start

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm Saturday

Where to watch Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 5pm Saturday

Best bets

Warrington Wolves -2

2pts 10-11 bet365

Salford Red Devils -2

2pts 11-10 bet365

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves & Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils predictions

The only undefeated record in Super League is on the line on Saturday when top-of-the-table Warrington Wolves travel to Perpignan to face second-placed Catalans Dragons.

It's seven from seven for the Wire, who have given short shrift to most teams they have faced in 2023.

Only Hull KR offered much resistance in an 18-10 defeat and this is the toughest test yet of the Wolves' title credentials.

However, Warrington blew away the Dragons 36-10 in the corresponding fixture last season and the free-scoring leaders are fancied to dot up once more.

Daryl Powell's men have scored 232 points this season, a league high, and hit the ground running in round one.

Catalans have lost only once - they threw away a 22-6 lead at Leeds to lose 32-22 last month - but things have been more of a grind for the French club.

You take them on at your peril when they are in the Dragons' den but Warrington look a class above everyone right now and a two-point handicap should be taken care of.

That's the mark asked of Salford, too, in their tussle with Leigh and the Red Devils should be able to handle that.

Salford won 20-10 when these two met in round one and a similar outcome looks likely.

Leigh's early-season enthusiasm since promotion appears to have faded and the Leopards have scored just 116 points in their seven matches this season.

Salford have been up and down in the opening rounds, but they put 60 points past Hull FC and posted 20 in defeat at Warrington, so scoring points is not a problem and they could have the edge over Leigh once again.

