Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League tips

Saturday's Super League predictions including Catalans v Warrington: Wolves to prolong unbeaten start

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Catalans v Warrington & Leigh v Salford in Super League on Saturday

Josh Thewlis scores in acrobatic fashion for Warrington Wolves
Josh Thewlis scores in acrobatic fashion for Warrington WolvesCredit: Gareth Copley

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm Saturday

Where to watch Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Arena, 5pm Saturday

Best bets

Warrington Wolves -2
2pts 10-11 bet365

Salford Red Devils -2
2pts 11-10 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves & Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils predictions

The only undefeated record in Super League is on the line on Saturday when top-of-the-table Warrington Wolves travel to Perpignan to face second-placed Catalans Dragons.

It's seven from seven for the Wire, who have given short shrift to most teams they have faced in 2023.

Only Hull KR offered much resistance in an 18-10 defeat and this is the toughest test yet of the Wolves' title credentials.

However, Warrington blew away the Dragons 36-10 in the corresponding fixture last season and the free-scoring leaders are fancied to dot up once more.

Daryl Powell's men have scored 232 points this season, a league high, and hit the ground running in round one.

Catalans have lost only once - they threw away a 22-6 lead at Leeds to lose 32-22 last month - but things have been more of a grind for the French club.

You take them on at your peril when they are in the Dragons' den but Warrington look a class above everyone right now and a two-point handicap should be taken care of.

That's the mark asked of Salford, too, in their tussle with Leigh and the Red Devils should be able to handle that.

Salford won 20-10 when these two met in round one and a similar outcome looks likely.

Leigh's early-season enthusiasm since promotion appears to have faded and the Leopards have scored just 116 points in their seven matches this season.

Salford have been up and down in the opening rounds, but they put 60 points past Hull FC and posted 20 in defeat at Warrington, so scoring points is not a problem and they could have the edge over Leigh once again. 

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 12:22, 7 April 2023
icon
more inRugby League tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inRugby League tips