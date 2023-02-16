Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils predictions and rugby league tips: Visitors to spoil Leigh's top-flight return

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Salford Red Devils -2

2pts 10-11 general

Leigh v Salford preview

Leigh left Super League at the end of 2021 as the Centurions, but they return to the big time on Friday rebranded as the Leopards.

Owner Derek Beaumont splashed the cash last term to ensure that Leigh’s Championship stay lasted only one season, and his roll of the dice paid off handsomely as they strolled to the title. Leigh won 26 of their 27 regular-season outings before sweeping aside York and Batley in the playoffs to secure their top-flight return.

And Beaumont has again put his hands in his pockets during the off-season, bringing in a raft of established Super League talent.

The Leopards have shown up well in pre-season and the betting suggests they should steer clear of a relegation fight this season.

Friday’s opener with Salford Red Devils will be a good barometer of their prospects. The Red Devils have continually punched above their weight in recent seasons and were close to ending St Helens’ reign as champions in last season’s playoff semi-finals.

Tying down reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft to a new bumper seven-year contract was easily Salford’s biggest piece of business in the off-season. Croft has been named among a strong 21-man travelling party and a two-point handicap deficit is an enticing proposition for bettors given Salford’s upward trajectory.

Catalans’ 2022 campaign ended at the first hurdle in the playoffs and the Dragons will be keen to start the new season with victory at relegation favourites Wakefield.

The French side have won their last ten matches against Trinity but Wakey rarely go down meekly at Belle Vue, so this one may be better left alone.

