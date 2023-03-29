Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors predictions and rugby league tips: Leopards unlikely to get spots knocked off
Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors at Leigh Sports Village in Super League on Thursday
Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors
Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Leigh Leopards +8
1pt Evs bet365
Josh Charnley to score a try
1pt 11-8 bet365
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors predictions
Leigh Leopards are giving it a good go on their return to Super League and they can give the Wigan Warriors plenty to think about in their derby dust-up on Thursday.
Leigh romped to Championship glory last season and have won three of their six matches back in the big time.
One of those was a 20-12 humbling of champions St Helens earlier this month, while they comfortably won 24-16 at Hull FC last Saturday.
Josh Charnley bagged a hat-trick in that contest and the former Wigan man will be licking his lips at facing his former side.
Charnley has bagged eight tries in six matches in 2023 and he can help his current side stay in touch with the Warriors.
The Leopards are handed an eight-point start on the handicap and that looks worth taking.
Wigan have been handicap losers in each of their last three matches and the winning margin in Leigh's six fixtures this season have been eight, 18, eight, five, eight and ten.
The home side will be well up for this contest and should be able to push their local rivals all the way.
