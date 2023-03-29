Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors predictions and rugby league tips: Leopards unlikely to get spots knocked off

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Leigh Leopards +8

1pt Evs bet365

Josh Charnley to score a try

1pt 11-8 bet365

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors predictions

Leigh Leopards are giving it a good go on their return to Super League and they can give the Wigan Warriors plenty to think about in their derby dust-up on Thursday.

Leigh romped to Championship glory last season and have won three of their six matches back in the big time.

One of those was a 20-12 humbling of champions St Helens earlier this month, while they comfortably won 24-16 at Hull FC last Saturday.

Josh Charnley bagged a hat-trick in that contest and the former Wigan man will be licking his lips at facing his former side.

Charnley has bagged eight tries in six matches in 2023 and he can help his current side stay in touch with the Warriors.

The Leopards are handed an eight-point start on the handicap and that looks worth taking.

Wigan have been handicap losers in each of their last three matches and the winning margin in Leigh's six fixtures this season have been eight, 18, eight, five, eight and ten.

The home side will be well up for this contest and should be able to push their local rivals all the way.

Follow us on Twitter