Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors predictions and Super League tips: Warriors to tighten grip on top spot

Sky Sports Arena, 2.45pm Saturday

Wigan Warriors -8

2pts Evs Coral , Ladbrokes

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors predictions

A six-match winning streak has lifted Wigan Warriors to the top of the Super League table with three rounds of the regular season remaining – and they can tighten their grip on first place with victory at Headingley.

Leeds hasn't often been a happy hunting ground for Matt Peet's men, but they edged past the Rhinos with a thrilling 18-14 victory in the Challenge Cup in May and things may be more comfortable this time around.

Leeds have won five of their last six league meetings with the Cherry & Whites but they have been dogged by inconsistency all season and may find the Warriors too hot to handle.

Wigan arrive in great form having won their last six league matches – including a 34-0 drubbing of Catalans Dragons in France.

The last ten meetings between these rivals have yielded winning margins of four, 22, 12, 30, 22, eight, 14, 13, 14 and 18, and another hefty win could be in the offing for the Warriors.

Wigan have been racking up the points in recent weeks, so an eight-point handicap looks well within the table-toppers' reach.

Wigan winger Abbas Miski has been in inspired form of late, scoring 31 tries in 30 matches for the Warriors, including 11 in his last five outings, and he merits serious consideration to cross the whitewash again at Headingley.

