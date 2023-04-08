Racing Post logo
Rugby League tips

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants predictions and Super League tips: Giants to stand tall at Headingley

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants at Headingley in Super League on Sunday

Josh Jones can help Huddersfield overcome Leeds
Josh Jones can help Huddersfield overcome LeedsCredit: Mike Hewitt

Where to watch Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Action, 6pm Sunday

Best bet

Huddersfield Giants
2pts 6-5 general

18+begambleaware.org

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants predictions

Huddersfield haven't enjoyed much success on their recent Super League visits to Leeds, but the Giants can walk tall for once at Headingley and claim a rare victory at the home of the Rhinos.

The Giants haven't beaten Leeds at Headingley for five years, a run stretching five matches. But after a stumbling start to the 2023 campaign there were signs in last week's victory over Salford that the Giants are starting to hit their stride.

It hasn't been the easiest of opening schedules for Ian Watson's men, who have taken on Wigan, St Helens and Warrington in their opening six matches. Wigan and Saints beat the Giants by just two points, and the free-scoring Wolves ran out winners by only ten.

Leeds have looked the part at times this season - they have beaten Catalans and St Helens already - but they can throw in some stinkers too, as seen in defeats to Hull FC, Castleford and Hull KR.

Bookmakers make the Rhinos narrow favourites for this contest but they can't be trusted at odds-on, so preference is to back a Huddersfield victory at a tempting 6-5.

It promises to be a close contest that could swing either way but the Giants look the value bet.

author image
Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 8 April 2023Last updated 11:15, 8 April 2023
