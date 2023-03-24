Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons predictions and rugby league tips: More to come from French raiders

Where to watch Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Channel 4, 1pm Saturday

Best bets

Catalans Dragons

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leigh Leopards +6

2pts 5-6 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons predictions

Catalans Dragons are one of two teams holding on to an unbeaten start to the Super League campaign and they can return to the south of France with their record intact.

It's five out of five for the Dragons who have hammered both Hull sides and Wakefield along the way.

They also won at Wigan for the first time in 12 years a fortnight ago and they can see off Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

Headingley is a fond venue for the French raiders who have won on their last three visits, but these are often tight encounters.

The last seven meetings have featured winning margins of ten, 14, six, nine, eight and 12 points - with a draw along the way too - but Catalans have been handicap winners in four of their opening five fixtures in 2023 and they look a cut above Leeds at the moment.

The Rhinos are licking their wounds after a miserable defeat at Castleford last week and their meeting with the Dragons may not have a fairytale ending.

Hull FC are also in the doldrums and may struggle to pick themselves up against Leigh Leopards.

The Black & Whites have lost their last three matches and have the worst defensive record in the league having conceded 166 points in just five matches.

FC are warm favourites today but Leigh can upset the odds.

The Leopards have made a decent recent to the top flight and beat champions St Helens earlier this month.

They also got the better of Hull KR and they can push the Robins' city rivals all the way at the MKM Stadium so a six-point start is worth taking.

Follow us on Twitter