Hull KR v Wigan Warriors predictions and rugby league betting tips: Champions to book Wembley return

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors predictions

Hull KR will try to go one better than last season when they face Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Sunday for a place in the Challenge Cup final.

A year ago the Robins reached the last four but were beaten 25-4 by Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road, while Wigan squeezed past St Helens and went on to win lift the trophy for the 20th time.

As holders, Wigan have had a target on their back all tournament, but it is a challenge they've thrived under and Matty Peet's side are no strangers to the big occasion.

The Cherry & Whites are third in Super League and firmly in the hunt for the League Leaders' Shield, but they are only four points better off than Sunday's opponents.

However, Willie Peters' side are struggling to string results together, having lost five of their previous eight matches. While they have won three of the last three meetings between the two clubs, they have struggled for points recently, scoring four against Leigh and six against Hull FC.

On the other hand, Wigan have won four in five, and their 26-12 success over Warrington Wolves will have given the club a lift before Sunday's semi-final.

Peet has been able to include veteran Willie Isa in his squad for Sunday's fixture and his experience will be vital when the going gets tough at Headingley.

Hull KR trio Ryan Hall, Elliot Minchella and Jimmy Keinhorst have all passed fitness tests to be named in Peters' 21-man squad, and Hall's inclusion is a big boost for the Robins.

The former Leeds Rhinos ace is one of the deadliest finishers in the 13-man code, and he has scored a try in each of his team's last three meetings against Wigan.

While Hall has the brute strength and killer instinct to score on Sunday, the Robins could still struggle to contain Wigan. As defending champions, Wigan have already proved they can handle the big occasion and their recent form suggests they are hitting their stride at the perfect time.

