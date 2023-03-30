Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos predictions and rugby league tips: Rhinos can justify favouritism

Where to watch Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Leeds Rhinos to win by one to 12 points

1pt 2-1 bet365

St Helens -24 v Wakefield

8pm Friday

2pts Evs Hills

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos predictions

Bookmakers are struggling to split Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos in what should be a tight contest at Craven Park on Friday.

It's 6-5 about a home win in east Hull, while the Rhinos can backed at a general 5-6 to head home with the two points.

Both sides have been guilty of an inconsistent start to the campaign with three wins and three defeats each from their opening fixtures.

But the Rhinos have dominated this contest in recent times and are fancied to have the edge once again.

Leeds have won six of their last seven meetings with Rovers and edged to a 28-20 victory in the corresponding fixture last season.

And they are finding points fairly easy to come by having scored at least 18 in four of their last five matches.

KR are above the Rhinos only on points difference but they have lost their only two home games this season, against Warrington and Leigh.

Leeds are fancied to have the edge in a game that could swing either way with , but matters could be more one-sided when St Helens host Wakefield on Friday.

Trinity have had a miserable start to the season, losing their opening six matches, and things are unlikely to improve at the home of the champions.

Wakey have scored just 43 points in their six matches this season - an average of 7.1 per game, and they have scored just six points or fewer in four of their last five trips to St Helens.

Saints have yet to hit top gear in 2023 but they should be capable of covering a 24-point handicap thanks to their ability to score from all over the pitch.

Three of Wakefield's six losses this season have been by 28, 26 and 60 points and another thumping can be expected on Friday.

