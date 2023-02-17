Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors predictions and rugby league tips

Where to watch

Channel 4, 1pm Saturday

Best bet

Hull KR +8

1pt 11-10 bet365

Hull KR v Wigan preview

Super League is back on terrestrial TV for a second successive season with the first of ten live games on Channel 4 coming from Hull's Craven Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Wigan are the visitors to Hull Kingston Rovers and the Warriors will be eager to make amends for missing out on a place in last season's Grand Final.

Matt Peat's men finished second to fierce rivals St Helens in the regular season but were bundled out of the playoffs on home soil by Leeds in the semi-finals. A Challenge Cup victory did at least ensure that Wigan didn't finish 2022 empty-handed, but they will be keen to end the Saints' four-season Super League reign this term.

A trip to East Hull isn't the most straightforward opening assignment for the Warriors, however. Rovers are under new management in the shape of former Wigan half-back Willie Peters, and the club have strengthened well ahead of the new campaign.

They ended pre-season with a convincing win over Leeds at Craven Park and have won four of their last six matches against Wigan, including a 38-28 home success in their penultimate game of 2022.

Wigan are a classy outfit but Rovers will certainly be up for it and if their forwards can hold their own in the arm wrestle, they could be difficult to peg back with an eight-point handicap buffer.

