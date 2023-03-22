Huddersfield Giants v St Helens predictions and rugby league tips: Keep the faith in Saints
Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Huddersfield Giants v St Helens at John Smith's Stadium in Super League on Thursday
Where to watch Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
Sky Sports Arena, Thursday 8pm
Best bet
St Helens to win by one to 12 points
2pts 15-8 Hills
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens preview
St Helens were galavanting down under in the opening weeks of the season on their way to being crowned World Champions but it has come at a cost on their return to Super League action.
The reigning champions had two matches in Australia prior to the domestic campaign, and although they won their league opener at Castleford, they then lost their next two, and only just scraped past Hull FC on home soil last week as their busy schedule started to take its toll.
Leeds and Leigh shocked the Red Vee with victories and Paul Wellens' men made hard work of beating a Hull side who had haemorrhaged 154 points in their opening four fixtures.
Saints have looked leggy due to their busy schedule and they can expect a battle against Huddersfield on Thursday.
The Giants too have made a slow start to the campaign, winning two of their opening four matches, and they were narrowly edged by Wigan last week.
That performance was an improvement but Ian Watson's side will have to kick on even further if they are to upset the Saints, something they have regularly failed to do.
St Helens have won nine of the last ten meetings, while the Giants haven't scored more than 18 points in any of their last 15 meetings.
Saints have been handicap losers in their last three matches but they should have the edge. Back them to win by no more than 12 points.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport