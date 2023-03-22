Huddersfield Giants v St Helens predictions and rugby league tips: Keep the faith in Saints

Where to watch Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, Thursday 8pm

Best bet

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

2pts 15-8 Hills

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens preview

St Helens were galavanting down under in the opening weeks of the season on their way to being crowned World Champions but it has come at a cost on their return to Super League action.

The reigning champions had two matches in Australia prior to the domestic campaign, and although they won their league opener at Castleford, they then lost their next two, and only just scraped past Hull FC on home soil last week as their busy schedule started to take its toll.

Leeds and Leigh shocked the Red Vee with victories and Paul Wellens' men made hard work of beating a Hull side who had haemorrhaged 154 points in their opening four fixtures.

Saints have looked leggy due to their busy schedule and they can expect a battle against Huddersfield on Thursday.

The Giants too have made a slow start to the campaign, winning two of their opening four matches, and they were narrowly edged by Wigan last week.

That performance was an improvement but Ian Watson's side will have to kick on even further if they are to upset the Saints, something they have regularly failed to do.

St Helens have won nine of the last ten meetings, while the Giants haven't scored more than 18 points in any of their last 15 meetings.

Saints have been handicap losers in their last three matches but they should have the edge. Back them to win by no more than 12 points.

