Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC predictions and Super League tips: Black and Whites to boost playoff hopes

Where to watch Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Hull FC

1pt 6-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC predictions

Two in-form teams meet at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday as Huddersfield Giants welcome Hull FC to West Yorkshire.

Both sides have won their last two matches in Super League and come into Thursday's game fresh after having a week off while the Challenge Cup finals took place.

Hull FC have not won at Huddersfield since March 2019, but they know a win this week will boost their playoff hopes.

While the Giants have improved of late, their overall form this season has been patchy, and they are trying to win three games on the spin for the first time this year.

Tony Smith's Hull FC have won seven in ten in Super League, and at odds against, it is hard to overlook them in what should be a close battle.

The former Leeds Rhinos coach will be without Carlos Tuimavave and Jamie Shaul, but he says his side have coped well with injuries all year and are confident they can pick up two points.

That mentality will serve them well throughout Thursday's match, and they can boost their playoff chances with a hard-fought victory on their travels.

