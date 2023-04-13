Friday's Super League predictions including Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors: Wolves' unbeaten run under threat

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Wigan Warriors +4

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Catalans Dragons

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Leeds Rhinos -14

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors predictions

It's eight wins from eight for Warrington Wolves in 2023 but on Friday they face their biggest test in Super League this season.

They take on Wigan Warriors in a mouth-watering contest which pits the competition's best attack against the most resolute defence after eight rounds of action.

It's also first against second and this match could swing either way.

Warrington are warm 8-15 favourites but Wigan have won the last two meetings by an aggregate of 72-28. It was 32-6 to the Warriors the last time they met, although the Wolves are a different beast this time.

They have scored a whopping 252 points over their eight fixtures this season at an average of 31.5 per match and they have made light work of most opponents this year.

However, Wigan have conceded just 85 points in their eight fixtures and will relish the battle coming their way this week. They got the better of bitter rivals St Helens in a 14-6 derby win on Good Friday, perfect preparation for this test.

Matt Peet's side are 8-5 to end Wire's unbeaten run but they are better backed with a four-point start on the handicap.

The Wolves were too strong for Catalans Dragons last Saturday but the French outfit could bounce back at Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

The Dragons have lost just two matches this season and have won on three of their last five visits to the John Smith's Stadium.

It was 13-12 to Catalans when these two met last July and the previous two meetings have yielded winning margins of one and eight points.

The Giants have struggled to get into their stride this season and were beaten by Leeds last time out.

This could be another tight clash and the Dragons are fancied to have the edge, but things could be much more straightforward for Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

They face a Hull FC side who are in freefall and licking their wounds after a 40-0 shellacking at home to city rivals Hull KR on Good Friday.

That was Hull's sixth defeat on the bounce and they possess the worst defence in Super League this season, having conceded 264 points in eight matches at a rate of 33 per game.

The Black & Whites won at Headingley in round two but the Rhinos could turn the tables in this rematch having won their last three on home soil.

Hull KR will be in good spirits following that derby victory but they could come up short against champions St Helens on Friday, although bookies are giving little away in the betting and that match looks best left alone.

