Friday's Super League predictions and rugby league tips: Red Devils can cause mischief

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Salford Red Devils +12

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Warrington Wolves -6

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Wakefield Trinity

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Friday's Super League preview

Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils are neck and neck in the Super League standings and things could be just as close at the DW Stadium on Friday.

That hasn't often been the case as Wigan have won their last six meetings with the Manchester men but they may not have things all their own way this time.

Salford are one of the most improved sides in the competition and were just one win away from the Grand Final last season.

And Paul Rowley's men have made a solid start to 2023 with three wins from their opening five fixtures.

They rode their luck in a golden-point win over bottom side Wakefield last week but prior to that they put 60 points on Hull FC and scored 20 against leaders Warrington.

They love taking on the big boys and they don't come much bigger than Wigan, who scraped past Huddersfield 14-12 last Friday in response to their first home defeat by Catalans in 12 years.

Wigan were losers on the handicap in both of those fixtures and Salford look worth backing with a 12-point start.

Warrington are also in action on Friday as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Wolves are making up for a miserable 2022 and they look like they mean business this season.

However, they have a poor record against Castleford, who stunned Leeds to claim their first victory of the season last Thursday.

Andy Last is interim coach after the Tigers sacked Lee Radford following defeats in their opening four matches and it produced the desired effect with a 14-8 win at the Jungle over the Rhinos.

So the Wolves won't find things easy this week but they are a level above Leeds at the moment and they should be able to cover a skinny handicap against a Cas side who have scored just 56 points in their opening five fixtures.

The Wolves have been handicap winners in each of their first five matches this season and they can extend that sequence.

Wakefield are still looking for their first win of the campaign and they look a touch of value to get off the mark against Hull KR.

Trinity lost on golden point to Salford last week but their performances have been better than results suggest.

They conceded just eight to Huddersfield last time out at Belle Vue, where they have a great record against Rovers.

Wakey have won four of their last five home matches against KR, who have lost their last three. A home win looks the bet.

