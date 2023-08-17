Friday's Super League predictions including Wakefield v Castleford: Trinity can edge survival scrap

Where to watch Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Wakefield Trinity to win by one to 12 points

1pt 9-5 bet365

Wigan Warriors -10 v Hull FC 8pm Friday

2pts 10-11 general

St Helens to win by 13+ v Hull KR 8pm Friday

2pts 4-6 bet365

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers predictions

There's a feast of Super League action to get stuck into on Friday and the tastiest contest of the lot comes at Belle Vue, where Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers will be fighting for their top-flight lives.

It's a feisty derby at the best of times but these two are separated by just points-difference at the bottom of the standings with just six rounds of the regular season remaining.

It has been a remarkable recovery from Wakey who looked dead and buried after losing their opening 14 matches of the campaign, failing to score even a point on five occasions.

Four wins have edged Trinity closer to a great escape. Each victory has come on home soil and they will fancy their chances at Belle Vue on Friday.

Cas have also won just four times this season and their miserable campaign means they are on their third coach of 2023.

Danny Ward has the task of keeping the Tigers in the top flight but it is hard to see them arresting a run of five straight defeats.

A nervy encounter looks likely and backing Wakefield to win by no more than 12 points looks a decent bet.

In the last three league meetings, one side have registered just a single-figure score and points could be at a premium with confidence on both sides at such a low ebb.

Confidence is never in short supply at Wigan and the Warriors should be too strong for poor-travelling Hull FC.

Wigan are second in Super League, four points adrift of leaders Catalans, but they can strengthen their playoff claims with a routine home win.

Hull have won just three of ten away fixtures in the league season and have registered one victory in their last eight trips to the DW Stadium.

The Warriors have won their last five at home and can cover a ten-point handicap.

St Helens are also in hot pursuit of the Dragons and they can pile on the misery for Hull KR.

KR lost last week's Challenge Cup final at Wembley, suffering a golden-point defeat to Leigh Leopards, and it is hard to see them bouncing back just six days later.

The Robins' form had been patchy in their run-up to the final, and they have lost their seven visits to Saints.

The champions have won five of their last six league matches and have conceded just 310 points in 21 matches this season. They can secure a comfortable win over their beleaguered visitors.

Friday's other contest sees Huddersfield entertain Salford Red Devils, who have lost six of their last seven matches. A Giants win can be expected at the John Smith's Stadium.

