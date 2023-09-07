Friday's Super League predictions including St Helens v Leigh Leopards: Saints can knock spots off Leopards

Where to watch St Helens v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

St Helens -12

2pts 10-11 general

Castleford Tigers to beat Hull FC 8pm Friday

1pt 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Hull KR to beat Huddersfield Giants 7.45pm Friday

1pt 6-5 general

Catalans Dragons to win by one to 12 points v Wakefield Trinity 7.30pm Friday

1pt 19-10 bet365

St Helens v Leigh Leopards predictions

Leigh Leopards beat St Helens on their way to winning the Challenge Cup this season – but the Saints can exact their revenge in Friday's Super League rematch.

That 12-10 semi-final win came as something of a shock and the Leopards have continued to surprise this season with a playoff spot all-but assured.

What hasn't come as a surprise is the way their form has dropped off since lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month, and they are fortunate to have built up a decent cushion to those other sides chasing a top-six spot.

The Leopards have a six-point buffer to Salford in seventh with three rounds of the regular season remaining, but they could be nervously looking over their shoulders after this round of matches with in-form St Helens fancied to exact some revenge.

Leigh have lost two of their three Super League matches since their Wembley win, while Saints have won their last three home matches with the Leopards by 30, 22 and 44 points.

The champions have scored at least 28 points in their last four outings and they can flex their muscles by covering a 12-point handicap on Friday night.

Castleford Tigers are just two points clear of bottom side Wakefield Trinity but they can edge further to safety with a home win over Hull FC.

It is hard to have much faith in either side, but Cas have more to play for this week with FC's playoff hopes looking forlorn after defeat to Leeds last weekend.

Hull need to win all three remaining matches and hope other results go their way, but it would require a minor miracle and the Tigers can end their dream at the Jungle.

While Castleford look the value for a rare home win, Hull KR can secure a long-awaited win at Huddersfield on Friday.

The Robins, beaten by Leigh in the Challenge Cup final, have bounced back to form at the right time and can enhance their playoff push with a rare win at the John Smith's Stadium, where they have lost on their last six visits.

They head to West Yorkshire in good spirits having toppled highflying Catalans Dragons and Wembley conquerors Leigh in their last two outings to arrest a slump that had seen them win just three of their previous 11 in the league.

Huddersfield have won just one of their last four matches so Rovers look decent value to edge home by no more than 12 points.

Catalans may have to settle for a similar margin of victory at Wakefield.

Two straight defeats have seen the Dragons hand relinquish top spot to Wigan but the French outfit should bounce back at bottom-of-the-table Trinity.

The Dragons have given up a four-point lead in the table and are stumbling at the wrong time with the finish line in sight.

They should still be good enough to extend a 12-match winning sequence over Wakey, but Trinity are a tricky proposition on home soil – all of their four wins this season have all been secured at Belle Vue – so backing a nervy Dragons to edge home by one to 12 points looks a the best approach.

