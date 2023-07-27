Friday's Super League predictions including St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: Leeds can catch Saints cold

Where to watch St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action, 8pm Friday

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos predictions

Leeds Rhinos can get their Super League playoff push back on track when they travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium to take on defending champions St Helens.

Having had a week's rest, the Rhinos will be the fresher of the two sides after St Helens were beaten 12-10 by Leigh Leopards last weekend in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Saints will be up against it due to the short turnaround and have lost the services of both Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi for the remainder of the season due to injuries they sustained against Leigh.

Both Walmsley and Paasi will be a huge loss for Paul Wellens' team, and while Mark Percival and James Roby return, a lack of power in the middle could be their downfall.

The previous two meetings between the two sides have been decided by a sole point and Leeds should be able to punish a tired St Helens side on their travels.

Centre Percival is still one to watch, though, as he has scored two in three against Leeds and is hunting his 100th Super League try.

Friday's clash on Merseyside is one of two in Super League matches, as Hull KR, who reached the Challenge Cup final at the expense of Wigan Warriors, face Castleford Tigers at Craven Park.

