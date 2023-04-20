Friday's Super League predictions including Castleford Tigers v Hull KR: Robins to tame Tigers

Where to watch Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Hull KR -6

2pts 10-11 general

Mikey Lewis first tryscorer

Castleford v Hull KR

1pt 18-1 bet365

Leigh Leopards to win by one to 12 points

8pm Friday

1pt 12-5 bet365

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR predictions

Four wins in a row have lifted Hull KR up to third in the Super League standings and they can continue their fine form with victory at Castleford.

Rovers are the form side in the competition right now and were too strong for champions St Helens in a 26-14 win last week.

That followed a 40-0 pasting of bitter rivals Hull FC in a one-sided Good Friday derby and nobody will fancy taking on the Robins right now, particularly a Castleford side who have won just two of their nine fixtures in a disappointing campaign.

Only Leeds and woeful Wakefield have lost to the Tigers this season and free-scoring KR could prove too hot handle.

Willie Peters' Robins have scored 38 tries in their nine matches, 23 more than Cas, and they are the third-highest scorers in the competition with 218 points.

The Robins are odds-on favourites for victory but backing them to cover a skinny handicap of six points looks the way to go at The Jungle, while a punt on tricky Rovers half-back Mikey Lewis dotting down first could also pay off.

Lewis has scored five tries in nine appearances this season, including three in his last two outings, and he could find his way through a Tigers defence who have already shipped 214 points this season.

Things could be much closer across the Pennines when Leeds head to Leigh to take on the Leopards.

Leeds have dominated recent meetings and are 8-11 to make it 13 wins in a row against Leigh. However, their hosts are made of much sterner stuff these days, as shown in wins over both Hull clubs and St Helens in 2023.

Leigh have been handicap winners in three of their last four matches and it is hard to put too much faith in a Rhinos side who have lost on four occasions this season.

A home win by no more than two converted tries looks a touch of value in what could be a tight affair.

