England v France predictions and rugby league tips: Young Lions can come of age

Where to watch England v France

Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm Saturday

Best bets

England -30

2pts 10-11 general

Jack Welsby to score a try

2pts Evs bet365

George Williams to score a try

1pt 11-5 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England v France predictions

Super League takes a break this week as England take on France in a mid-season International at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

And although it is classed as a full representative match, there will be a youthful nature to both sides, who have opted to blood plenty of new talent with the 2025 World Cup in mind.

England coach Shaun Wane has named a 19-man squad and up to 15 of those could be handed their first international cap.

French coach Laurent Frayssinous has also overlooked some of his more experienced operators so there is an air of uncertainty around the contest, although a home win looks likely.

Bookmakers agree, making the Three Lions a best-priced 1-66 to secure another victory over Les Bleus.

These two have met on 51 occasions with England running out winners 42 times and losing just seven.

They last locked horns at the World Cup in October when England ran out winners by 42-18, and not since 1981 have France lowered the English flag, suffering several pastings in the meantime.

Wane may have gone for youth but he has also picked players bang in form and it is hard to see the visitors curbing home enthusiasm for long and a 30-point handicap looks within reach.

That mark has been covered in only six of the last 12 meetings but the average winning margin in England's last 12 wins is 35.5 so that figure can be backed with some confidence.

The young guns will want to show what they can do, but experienced skipper George Williams will want to set the example, and Warrington's in-form half-back rates a decent shout to get over the whitewash.

England could cut loose later on and there are plenty of tryscorers in the side, and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby is also fancied to get on the scoresheet in what could be a comfortable home win.

Follow us on Twitter