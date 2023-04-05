Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity predictions and Super League tips: Tigers to sink claws into Trinity

Where to watch Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Castleford Tigers -10

3pts 10-11 general

Bureta Fairamo first tryscorer

1pt 17-2 Hills

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity predictions

It's been a miserable start to the Super League season for rivals Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, who have secured just one win between them after seven rounds of action.

The Tigers were the side to claim that solitary victory when they saw off Leeds Rhinos last month and they have paid the price for a tough opening set of fixtures.

But things look set to get a bit easier and there's no softer touch at the moment than Wakefield, who have lost their opening seven matches in 2023 and failed to score a point in three of them.

The last of those was a 38-0 drubbing at the hands of St Helens last week and there will be few takers of the stingy 11-4 on offer about a Trinity win on Thursday.

Wakey generally raise their game for this fixture but confidence is rock-bottom and the Jungle faithful will be at their most raucous for this contest.

Cas fans haven't had much to shout about this season, but they have had to face five of the top six teams in the opening two months, and last week's narrow 22-18 loss at Catalans suggests there is still plenty of spirit in the Tigers camp.

They rate a decent bet to cover a ten-point handicap and Bureta Fairaimo looks a fair shout to open the scoring.

The powerful winger has bagged four tries in six outings this season, including the opener when scoring a brace in that win over Leeds, and, back on home soil he can make life difficult for a porous Trinity defence.

