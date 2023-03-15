Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos predictions and rugby league tips: More misery for toothless Tigers

Where to watch Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Leeds Rhinos -6

3pts 10-11 general

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos predictions

It's been a miserable start to the 2023 Super League season for Castleford Tigers and things could get even worse on Thursday.

Head coach Lee Radford was run out of The Jungle last week with his side having lost their opening four fixtures.

And there was more turmoil on Wednesday as the club confirmed that star three-quarter Jake Mamo had retired from the game with immediate effect.

Mamo played in two of the Tigers' opening four fixtures and leaves a huge gap in the backline for the visit of Leeds Rhinos.

Those gaps have appeared with alarming regularity in the opening rounds of the campaign with Cas conceding 36, 36, 24 and 32 points in their quartet of matches.

They also have a huge weakness in attack, where they have scored just 12 points in their last three outings with the middle fixture of that trio seeing them go down 36-0 at home to Wigan.

Leeds have also made a slow start, losing their opening two fixtures, but they have steadied the ship with two wins from their last two outings, including a 25-24 victory at St Helens.

They thumped Wakefield 26-0 last week and they should have little trouble covering the handicap at the toothless Tigers.

