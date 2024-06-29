Steve Palmer: Keep the faith - maybe we have seen calculated lethargy from England

Where to watch England games is always a temple-scratcher – and it looks like Three Lions fans are going to have further decisions to make given the Euros draw has opened up like a lily to heat for Gazza Southgate's men.

The young, free and single can chase big screens, fanzones, boxparks and all the other places where it is considered acceptable to throw a pint of beer in the air after every England goal.

Perhaps there is more lager-launching hesitancy in the VAR era? Imagine flinging a full pint before seeing Harry Kane's off-side toenail resulting in an expunged goal in front of your sad wet head.