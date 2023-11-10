Mark Langdon: Sociedad look the real deal in Champions League

It's not unusual for Real to be a force in the Champions League but it is much less normal for the side in question to be Real Sociedad.

Silky Sociedad qualified for the last 16 with a demolition of Benfica on Wednesday night, a result which may have marked the passing of the 'dangerous underdog' tag which had been worn by the Portuguese side en route to last season's quarter-finals but is now very much hanging around the neck of the 100-1 Basques.

These teams never seem to win the Champions League, although they can be awkward opponents, and Sociedad carry a bygone tradition of lesser Spanish sides catching the eye in the group stage. Those with longer memories still cherish the displays of Deportivo La Coruna and, more recently, Villarreal.

Super Depor are not so super these days as the club languish in the Spanish third division and are mired in 12th position in a table headed by Sociedad's B team, which only goes to highlight the excellent work being done at all levels in San Sebastian.

Nine of the players who featured in midweek had come through Real Sociedad's youth system and their oldest player, 31-year-old right-back Hamari Traore, is the only squad member over 29 years of age.

Manager Imanol Alguacil does not have much of a reputation outside Spain and he has only coached in the Sociedad system, taking charge of the youth team and B team before taking the top job in 2018.

Alguacil led Sociedad to their first silverware since the late eighties when winning the Covid-delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final against local rivals Athletic.

What he lacks in top European pedigree, Alguacil more than makes up for in philosophy. Real Sociedad's young bucks are evidently enjoying their football and are able to use their energy to press opponents into mistakes thanks to an aggressive high defensive line.

Benfica had no answer on Wednesday, conceding three goals inside the first quarter of the game, and a dazzling Sociedad first-half display could have been rewarded with even more goals as Brais Mendez missed a penalty and Mikel Merino's bundled effort was ruled out for the slightest of handballs following a free-kick routine which included not one, not two, but three dummies, further highlighting the ingenuity of Alguacil's approach.

La Real were last weekend beaten 1-0 by Barcelona, who left it until the 92nd- minute to score the winner. It was, even according to Barca boss Xavi, a totally unjust result and it won't be long before the vultures begin to circle around Sociedad's talented squad.

Centre-back Robin Le Normand, midfielders Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi and forward Mikel Oyarzabal have already been capped by Spain, although in terms of potential talent Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo looks to be the ace in the pack for a team who will be tricky to overcome for any side in the last 16 of the Champions Leaugue.

In a competition where money rules the roost, it warms the heart to see Sociedad showing there is another way. But that's not the only reason to cheer for La Real.

Defender and horseracing fanatic Alvaro Odriozola had tears in his eyes earlier this year when meeting the mighty Frankel on a visit to Juddmonte's Banstead Manor stud in an emotional video which can be found on YouTube – and if that doesn't make you want to pull for them, what will?

Premier League predictions

Wolves draw no bet v Tottenham 6-4

Spurs are missing three of their back four and potentially inspirational midfielder James Maddison for the trip to Wolves, and even before that quadruple blow the Molineux assignment would have been tricky. Wolves have drawn at home to Newcastle and Aston Villa and beaten Manchester City this season so won't be overawed by the challenge.