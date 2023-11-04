Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Visitors can rack up the goals

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday 5th October, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 2pm

Match prediction & best bet

Aston Villa to score two or more goals

2pts 4-5 Hills

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa odds

Nottingham Forest 16-5

Aston Villa 10-11

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa team news

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi returned to action as a substitute last week and will be pushing too start but Callum Hudson-Odoi, Felipe, Divock Origi, Danilo, Chris Wood and Gonzalo Montiel are all injured.

Aston Villa

Alex Moreno could return to the squad but Jhon Duran is a doubt and Villa will be without Jacob Ramsey, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa predictions

October was a forgettable month for Nottingham Forest, who will be looking to stop the rot when they welcome Aston Villa to the City Ground on Sunday.

A 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at the end of last month stretched Forest's winless streak in the Premier League to six games, leaving them just above the drop zone.

They have won only two of their opening ten league games this term, edging tight battles with Sheffield United and Chelsea, and Steve Cooper's side are struggling to find any rhythm.

Injuries have not helped their cause and Cooper has been forced to rotate more than he would have liked.

Indeed, coming into this weekend's fixtures, only Sheffield United (27) had used more players in the Premier League than Forest (26) this campaign.

The Tricky Trees will once again be without key personnel this weekend with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi and Chris Wood among their absentees in attack.

But the potential return of Taiwo Awoniyi to the starting lineup is a boost and Forest will be pleased to be back at the City Ground, where they picked up 30 of their 38 Premier League points last campaign.

Forest's home record coupled with Villa's mediocre run on the road suggests this game may not be as clear cut as the odds suggest and punters may want to think again before rushing to back Unai Emery's visitors.

Aston Villa are enjoying their best start to a campaign since the 1989-99 season with seven wins from ten matches putting them well on course for European football.

But it is at Villa Park where they come into their own, having won all five of their home assignments with 20 goals scored and only four conceded.

That is of course suggestive of a team in form but on the road they have won only two of their five league contests this term and rather than go for the result, backing Villa goals could instead be the way to show support for Emery's men.

Even if Villa fail to win at the City Ground, they should cause Forest's defence plenty of problems and after ten games, no Premier League club had bettered Villa's tally of 26 goals.

They have bundled in at least three goals in each of their last three matches, including a 4-1 victory against AZ Alkmaar in their most recent away contest, and the smart play is to back them to score at least two goals against their Midlands rivals.

Key stat

Aston Villa have scored at least twice in four of their last six matches in all competitions.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Turner; Aurier, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Elanga.

Subs: Tavares, Worrall, Williams, Kouyate, Santos, Toffolo, Yates.

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Carlos, Tielemans, Traore, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Taiwo Awoniyi

Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Orel Mangala

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahim Sangare

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Lucas Digne

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa b et builder predictions

Aston Villa to score two or more goals

Aston Villa are averaging 2.6 goals per game in the Premier League and should bag a couple at the City Ground.

Orel Mangala to be shown a card

Orel Mangala leads the way in fouls (14) and yellow cards (four) for Forest in the league and is worth backing to go into the book.

Ollie Watkins to have a shot on target

Integral to Villa's success going forwards, Watkins has five goals to his name this season and, having managed 31 shots in the league, he looks a worthwhile bet to steer one on target against Forest.

