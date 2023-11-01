Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers betting tips and NFL predictions: Pittsburgh poised to bounce back

Where to watch Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sky Sports NFL, 12.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Pittsburgh Steelers -2.5

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers predictions

Tennessee's rookie quarterback Will Levis dazzled in his first career start last week, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 season-saving win over the Atlanta Falcons, but there's no guarantee that he can repeat that feat when the Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Levis performed well above expectation but despite those impressive numbers, he did it with just a 29 per cent pass-success rate and the Falcons also had a chance to win before an untimely fourth-down drop in the final two minutes.

Last week was the perfect setting for an upset as the Titans were facing a shaky Falcons offence and the world appeared to be bearing down on them. Head coach Mike Vrabel remains a master motivator but those scenarios do not exist to the same extent this week.

The Steelers are coming off a 20-10 Week Eight defeat against Jacksonville, but the Jaguars are a stronger team than Tennessee and it's hard to imagine something similar unfolding in this one.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is battling a rib injury but should be fit, while the Steelers' defence should be able to put enough pressure on Levis to claim victory and cover a 2.5-point handicap.

The lowdown

Venue Heinz Field

Surface Grass

Weather Partly cloudy, 6C

Vegas line Tennessee +2.5

Points line 36.5

