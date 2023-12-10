Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins betting tips and NFL predictions: Titans to go down swinging

Where to watch Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Sky Sports Arena, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

Tennessee Titans +13

1pt Evs general

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins predictions

We have reached Week 14 in the NFL and, as the season reaches its conclusion, we are starting to see which teams have a chance and have a reason to keep playing and which teams don't.



Because of that, we are now going to see some numbers go too far, and that looks to be the case for the Tennessee Titans' trip to the Hard Rock Stadium as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins.



The Titans have fared well under coach Mike Vrabel when they are underdogs. No team have won more games as an underdog than the Titans since 2018, and that is a testament to his ability to motivate his team and a large reason why the franchise has had major success in the past.

However, Tennessee are already planning for next season due to their 4-8 record, and they are winless in six away matches.



They're starting a rookie quarterback in Will Levis as they try to give him some more experience, while defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons is going to miss a few weeks. On the other hand, the Dolphins are playoffs-bound thanks to their 9-3 record, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is attempting to break some NFL records this year for Mike McDaniel's team.



However, the Titans will need no extra motivation for a Monday Night Football clash, and both Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins are capable of troubling the Dolphins' defence.



If Levis plays with confidence and without pressure, the Titans have every chance of pushing this game relatively close. The Dolphins should come out on top, but if the Titans get their offence into a rhythm, they can at least keep the margin within two touchdowns.

The lowdown

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 13C, 12mph wind

Vegas line Dolphins -13.5

Points line 46.5

