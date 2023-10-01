Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants betting tips and NFL predictions: Giants hard to bring down

Where to watch Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Channel 5 & Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

New York Giants +1.5

1pt 10-11 general

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants predictions

There's little margin for error for the New York Giants on Monday against the Seattle Seahawks, which shapes up as a must-win game for the hosts if they are to get back to the playoffs this season.

Heavy defeats to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers with a last-gasp victory over the Arizona Cardinals sandwiched between have left the G-Men at 1-2 and with some tough trips to Miami and Buffalo to come, they can ill-afford another loss.

It was hoped stud left tackle Andrew Thomas would suit up on Monday but his hamstring injury is still troubling him. The good news is starting left guard Ben Bredeson is set to return to the offensive line and provide quarterback Daniel Jones with some much-needed protection.

New York’s star running back Saquon Barkley also logged some practice time on Thursday and has a chance to feature against a Seattle defence that ranks 29th in the NFL in team defence and just gave up 27 points at home to the Carolina Panthers.

The Seahawks did beat the Panthers to improve to 2-1, putting up 37 points for the second straight game. That attacking output is probably not as good as it looks on paper, though, with Carolina's defence sustaining injuries during the game.

Seattle, who are dealing with injuries on defence themselves, are going coast-to-coast here to take on a Giants team who have done a good job under head coach Brian Daboll of bouncing back from defeats and this is a nice spot to take Big Blue as marginal home underdogs.

