Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys betting tips and NFL predictions: Expect Cowboys to cut loose

Best bet

Dallas Cowboys -9

1pt 10-11 general

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys predictions

Two teams heading in contrasting directions clash on Thursday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium.

The Seahawks, riddled with injuries, have fallen back down to earth. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are healthy for the most part and have been beating up inferior opposition, especially at home.

They have outscored their opponents 205-60 at AT&T — an average winning margin of 29 points — and while they have something to prove against their fellow NFC heavyweights, Seattle do not fall into that category.

The Seahawks were hammered 31-13 at home by the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving but they won't benefit from any rest advantage as Dallas were also in action last Thursday, beating Washington 45-10.

Seattle struggled against the Niners' pass rush and Dallas will present them with similar problems. Micah Parsons is the the star of a monstrous defence which has been clamping down on offences this season, not allowing a 100-yard rusher or receiver all year.

It’s difficult to see a path of success for the Seahawks, particularly with quarterback Geno Smith battling injury.

A nine-point handicap is a big one but that hasn’t mattered for Dallas against underperforming teams and another double-figure winning margin looks likely.

The lowdown

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Surface Artificial

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line Seattle +9

Points line 46.5

