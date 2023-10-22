San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

San Francisco 49ers -7

1pt 21-20 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings predictions

After losing for the first time this season last weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will look to return to winning ways when they travel to the US Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The 49ers looked to be cruising against the Cleveland Browns, but injuries to key personnel slowed them down and the Browns edged home 19-17.

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were all injured last weekend and they missed training on Wednesday. That's a concern, but they will get an extra day of rest courtesy of the scheduling.

Minnesota have had a season to forget, and things keep getting worse for Kevin O'Connell's team.

The Vikings held on for their second win of the season last weekend against the Chicago Bears, but they lost star defender Marcus Davenport to injury reserve earlier this week and that is a significant blow for a team who are low on solid pass rushers right now.

Although the 49ers slid to a first defeat against Cleveland, it must be remembered that they were up against one of the best defences in the league and narrowly missed a last-gasp field goal which would have maintained their perfect start.

With an extra day for their injured stars to get up to speed, the 49ers could prove too strong for a Vikings side who are a shadow of the team they were 12 months ago.

The lowdown

Venue US Bank Stadium

Surface Artificial

Weather Indoor

Vegas line San Francisco 49ers -6.5

Points line 44

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.