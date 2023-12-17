Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks betting tips and NFL predictions: Eagles to get back on track

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

Philadelphia Eagles -4

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes



Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks predictions

After a relatively steady first few months of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are starting to stutter at a crucial part of the season as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The Eagles were leading the way in the NFC for the first 12 weeks of the season, but successive defeats have given their rivals the chance to catch up. Nick Sirianni's men did at least lose to top-shelf opposition, but the pressure is starting to build with the playoffs on the horizon.

This week, they travel to Lumen Field to face a Seattle team who are also in a sticky patch, with Pete Carroll's team losing their last four games.

They are clinging to the hopes of a playoff spot, but quarterback Geno Smith is still not certain to play. Smith has been trying to prove his fitness for the last few weeks, but even if he does start, there's no guarantee he will be at his best.

Both teams are desperate to return to winning ways, but it is the Eagles who look in a better spot to do so.

Seattle need Smith at his sharpest to trouble the Eagles, who will be desperate to move to 11-3, which will help them add pressure to both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the race for the NFC Championship.

While the Eagles are hurting right now, they have enough in their locker to beat a Seattle team who have struggled when they have stepped up in class this year.

Sirianni's troops will need to dig deep and handle a hostile crowd, but with Jalen Hurts calling the shots, the expectation is for them to secure a comfortable win.

The lowdown

Venue Lumen Field, Seattle

Surface FieldTurf Revolution 360

Weather 7C, 5mph wind

Vegas line Philadelphia Eagles -3

Points line 46

