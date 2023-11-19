Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs betting tips and NFL predictions: Chiefs set for Super Bowl repeat

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Kansas City Chiefs -2.5

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

A cracking Monday Night Football contest comes in the form of a Super Bowl LVII rematch as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs triumphed 38-35 in last season's finale and home advantage could help them repeat the trick in what has the potential to be the game of the season between arguably the two best teams in the NFL.

The 8-1 Eagles could well be on their way to a repeat Super Bowl appearance and their only loss this season came when Lane Johnson, their star offensive lineman, was injured in the middle of the game.

However, there isn’t a quarterback in the NFL who can be trusted to deliver in a big game more than Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. In the key moments, he always tends to make things happen for the Chiefs.

Mahomes is the star on offence but the Chiefs' defence is also much better than a season ago, as they proved in a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt prior to last week's bye.

Time after time, Kansas City’s defence has stepped up to the challenge and there are also few better coaches with a week of preparation than Andy Reid.

Expect the Chiefs to find a way to win by at least a field goal.

The lowdown

Venue Arrowhead Stadium

Surface Grass

Weather Light Rain, 6C

Vegas line Philadelphia +2.5

Points line 45.5

