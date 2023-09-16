NFL Week Two: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Fins to take charge in New England

Where to watch

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am Sunday night

Best bets for NFL Week Two

Kansas City -3

1pt Evs bet365

New York Jets +9.5

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Miami -3

1pt 10-11 general

Chicago Bears

1pt 5-4 bet365 , Betfair , Hills

Buffalo Bills -8

3pts 10-11 Hills

Under 46 points in Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

1pt 20-21 bet365

Desmond Ridder under 186.5 passing yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

NFL Week Two acca predictions

Atlanta Falcons +2.5 v Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers to beat Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs -2 v Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions to beat Seattle Seahawks

Click here to add Chris Rivers' NFL Week Two accumulator to your bet365 betslip, the fourfold pays over 5-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

NFL Week Two TV game predictions

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff game as Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida.

The Chiefs go into the game following a shock 21-20 defeat to the Lions on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did all he could to win that opening contest but he wasn’t getting much help from his receivers, who dropped a total of eight passes at crucial moments and could not execute when they needed to.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have had an additional three days of preparation and that should help them to bounce back to form against the Jags.

Andy Reid is still one of the best coaches in the NFL and he should be able to figure out a game plan against a Jacksonville squad who are talented but not quite in the same league as their opponents. The Jags still make mistakes and that could be the case again with Kansas City likely to put them under pressure.

The Chiefs beat the Jags in the playoffs with an injured Mahomes and this time they will have their star QB at full fitness. Tight end Travis Kelce is expected to return to boost a struggling receiving corps and that can tilt the balance in favour of the visitors.

Best bet for Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City -3

1pt Evs bet365

Verdict by Alexa Giron

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

The New York Jets began the new campaign with a disastrous season-ending injury to quarterback Aaron Rodgers but they still managed to pick themselves up to beat Buffalo and they can run the Dallas Cowboys close at the AT&T Stadium.

This has all the makings of a defensive-minded contest and the Jets have one of the best pass rushes and defences in the league, while the same can be said of the Cowboys, so it’s going to be a case of whichever offence makes the most mistakes.

The Jets have a very good one-two punch with running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook who can cause problems for even the best defences.

Hall looked very good in the opening game on Monday against the Bills, providing a much-needed spark for the Jets offence. With backup quarterback Zach Wilson squaring off against an elite defence, the success of the Jets' ground game will be crucial.

The Cowboys blew out the Giants in Week One, and it started with a top-notch effort from their stout defence. The Cowboys' offence also looked strong, but they struggled to get their passing game going.

Expect the Jets to focus on shutting down running back Tony Pollard and making QB Dak Prescott throw downfield. Wilson is 5-0 in his career when playing alongside Hall, so New York should continue to lean on their successful run game, which can help keep them within a score of the Cowboys.

Best bet for New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets +9.5

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Verdict by Lear Locks

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins and the home defence should have their hands full after what we saw from the Dolphins in Week One.

The Dolphins posted the most passing yards in Week One in their 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers and their offence looked unstoppable with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and Tyreek Hill receiving. The duo connected on 11 passes and Hill put up an impressive 215 receiving yards.

On the other side, the Dolphins also have Jaylen Waddle, who has the ability to make big plays for Tagovailoa at any moment, while the offensive line looked great, protecting the quarterback and preventing him from getting hit, which was no easy task against Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

If Miami can come out with the same intensity on offence as they showed last week, the Patriots are likely to struggle to handle them.

New England had a rough game last week against the Eagles and they were playing catch-up virtually from the start. Mac Jones ended the game with 316 yards from 54 passing attempts in an attempt to come back and win. Things will not get any easier against the Dolphins.

Ultimately, New England need more playmakers on offence and to establish a solid running game if they want to keep up with their AFC East rivals, but that looks unlikely.

Best bet Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami -3

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Chris Rivers' Week Two best bets

Money Line

Chicago Bears

1pt 5-4 bet365 , Betfair , Hills

In a classic Week One overreaction, the Bears have gone from road favourites to underdogs for their trip to Tampa Bay following a home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers rode their luck to beat the Vikings last Sunday, recording three turnovers, but their defensive scheme won't be as effective against Chicago and their elusive quarterback Justin Fields.

Handicap

Buffalo Bills -8

3pts 10-11 Hills

The Buffalo Bills were left smarting by their poor showing in Monday's loss to the New York Jets but they can get it right when they host a banged-up Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bills averaged close to 30 points per game at home last year and outscored opponents by 14.5 points on average at Orchard Park in the regular season.

Points

Under 46 points in Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

1pt 20-21 bet365

The last three meetings between these divisional rivals have all produced 43 points or fewer and neither offence performed well last week.

The Ravens' new offensive scheme has some teething issues, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks rusty after missing most of pre-season.

Expect two good defences to be on top in Cincinnati, where the home team gave up fewer than 18 points per game last season.

Props

Desmond Ridder under 186.5 passing yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

Atlanta's offensive plan this season is clear: run the ball as much as possible. With a strong posse of running-backs at their disposal, quarterback Desmond Ridder's involvement is minimal.

Ridder had 115 passing yards in the Week One win over the Panthers and has only twice gone over his 186.5 passing line in his short NFL career.

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.