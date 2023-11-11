NFL Week Ten: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Ravens to continue AFC North dominance

Where to watch

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Sky Sports NFL, 2.30pm Sunday

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm Sunday

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Sky Sports NFL, 01:20 Sunday night

Best bets for NFL Week Ten

New England Patriots +1.5

1pt Evs bet365

Jacksonville Jaguars +3

1pt Evs bet365, Hills

Los Angeles Chargers +3

1pt 10-11 general

New York Jets

1pt 10-11 general

Tennessee Titans

1pt 10-11 general

Baltimore Ravens -6.5

2pt 10-11 Betfair

Under 39 points in Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

1pt 10-11 bet365

Dalton Schultz Over 49.5 receiving yards 1pt 10-11 bet365

NFL Week Ten acca predictions

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals -6.5

Tennessee Titans +1

Price guide: 6-1

NFL Week Ten TV game predictions

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots predictions

For the second straight week, we'll be treated to a standalone game in Germany as the New England Patriots do battle with the Indianapolis Colts.



Both teams have struggled this season at times, but the Pats are in a worse spot at 2-7. Indy suffered an early season-ending injury to Anthony Richardson, forcing them to start Gardner Minshew for the rest of the year.



The Patriots have been tough to watch on offence all season but they could cause some trouble for the Colts,who have lost losing three of their last four, with their only win coming against the lowly Carolina Panthers. Before playing the Panthers, the Colts had given up at least 37 points in three straight games.



While the Pats may not repeat that feat, their offence has stabilised in the last few weeks, and they have scored at least 17 points in four consecutive games.



Their resolute defence have kept them in some close battles and Minshew could struggle, as he has topped 6.0 yards per attempt in only one of his past four games, while he has turned the ball over nine times during that run.

Best bet for Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

New England Patriots +1.5

1pt Evs bet365

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars predictions

Two teams with winning records meet at the EverBank Stadium on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the San Francisco 49ers.



Both teams have winning records, although they are on contrasting runs.



The 49ers' bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, as they have lost three games in a row since starting the season 5-0.

Jacksonville also had a bye last week but have won five in a row and are looking to make a deep playoff run. They have every chance if they continue playing as they have. On defence, the Jags are allowing only 19 points per game, and they have the fourth-best run defence in the NFL.



That will be put to the test this week by the 49ers who led by star running back Christian McCaffrey. Jacksonville have their own playmakers who can keep them in the game throughout, with Trevor Lawrence able to call upon wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.



They also have running back Travis Etienne at their disposal, and he has already scored two touchdowns this season. The 49ers have conceded an average of 24 points per game in their last three, and the Jaguars should cause them plenty of problems.

Best bet for San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars +3

1pt Evs bet365, Hills

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers predictions

Two teams with playoff ambitions meet at the SoFi Stadium as the Detroit Lions visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The Lions will be well rested as they return from their bye, and they boast one of the best offences in the league thanks to Jared Goff's superb start to the campaign.



They will not have it all their own way, though, against the Chargers, who have won back-to-back games. After a slow start to the season, they are moving into contention for a wildcard spot.



The Chargers earned eight sacks against the Jets last week, and they will fancy their chances of slowing Goff down this time. Offensively, the Chargers are averaging 25 points per game thanks to the brilliance of Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, but they are still vulnerable defensively.



Their pass defence is the worst in the league, but both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will look to unsettle Detroit. This game could be end-to-end, and the Chargers can keep this one within a field goal.

Best bet for Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers +3

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Alexa Giron

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders predictions

Two teams with back-up quarterbacks take to the field at Allegiant Stadium in the early hours of Monday morning.



This game is not one that would have normally been selected for primetime TV coverage, but both teams will be determined to put on a show as they try to improve their slim playoff chances. The Raiders' decision to sack Josh McDaniels appears to have gone down well, and interim coach Antonio Pierce won his first game in charge as the Raiders beat the New York Giants 30-6.



However, the Jets have one of the best defences in the best NFL, and the team are hurting after their 27-6 defeat to the Chargers. Robert Saleh's team know they have to win this game if they are to compete for the playoffs. The Jets' defence should unsettle rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, and they should squeeze past the Raiders in a low-scoring affair.

Best bet for New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Thomas Hill's Week Ten best bets

Best money line pick

Tennessee Titans

1pt Evs Betfair

The Titans look good value this week, especially against a Bucs side that have lost their last four games. Tampa Bay's playoff hopes are fading by the week and they may struggle to contain Titans quarterback Will Levis.



Levis has impressed since replacing Ryan Tannehill, and the Bucs have coughed up plenty of yards in their recent games against Jared Goff, Josh Allen and CJ Stroud.



The Titans have not travelled well this season and are yet to win on the road, but the price looks too good to turn down, especially considering the Bucs' recent results.

Best handicap bet

Baltimore Ravens -6.5

2pts 10-11 Betfair

The AFC North contest between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens could go a long way to deciding who wins the division, but the Ravens are sitting on top for a reason.



They are 7-2 after registering their fourth win in succession last time out, and they have already beaten the Browns this season, winning 28-3 on the road.



Having home advantage aids their cause, as do Cleveland's injury woes. The Browns are likely to have three offensive tackles on the sidelines, and the Ravens should have no issues covering the spread.

Best points bet

Under 39 points in Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

1pt 10-11 bet365, Hills

The Packers ended a four-match losing streak last weekend, but they only beat the Los Angeles Rams, who did not have their starting quarterback playing.



They have struggled to score more than 20 points in any match all season, and the same can be said for the Steelers. Pittsburgh have surpassed that number only three times in eight weeks.

Best prop bet

Dalton Schultz over 49.5 receiving yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled against tight ends all season, and they continue to surrender yards to that position. Their clash with the Houston Texans this week should play into the hands of Schultz.

The Texans TE has scored four touchdowns in the last five weeks and picked up more than 40 receiving in four of those games.

He caught ten of his 11 targets last week for a superb 130 yards against the Buccaneers, and should have no issue covering this week's line.

