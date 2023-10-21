NFL Week Seven: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Bolts can keep it close at Arrowhead

Where to watch

Best bets for NFL Week Seven

Detroit Lions +3

1pt 20-23 bet365 , Hills

LA Chargers +5.5

1pt 10-11 general

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Green Bay Packers

2pts 10-11 Betfair , Paddy Power

New England Patriots +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

Under 44 points in Pittsburgh Steelers at LA Rams

1pt 10-11 general

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 34.5 receiving yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

NFL Week Seven acca predictions

Detroit Lions +3

Cleveland Browns

LA Rams

Green Bay Packers

Pays 8-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes

NFL Week Seven TV game predictions

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens predictions

The market suggests that the Detroit Lions' four-match winning run will come to an end at Baltimore but there are reasons to think that any regression might not be immediate.

While sentiments are high on the Lions and many analysts are placing them among the top five teams in the NFL, a feisty and underrated Ravens team lie in wait. However, while the hosts are favoured, it could be worth backing the road team to keep this close.

Head coach Dan Campbell is building something special in Detroit. Each of their four consecutive wins came by a margin of at least 14 points, Jared Goff is playing some of the most poised and efficient football of his career, their talent at the offensive skills positions is clear to see, their offensive line is among the best in the league, and a once-suspect defence is only getting better.

The Ravens have a 4-2 record and are talented and capable on both sides of the football. However, they had a perpetually injured defence last year and that could again prove to be their undoing.

The offence, meanwhile, has been average. Only tight end Mark Andrews is a dependable catcher and the run game is heavily reliant on the legs of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore are armed with home advantage but they spent six days in London last week and have had to readjust before this clash. Detroit are playing on the road for a second straight week but that might not be enough to stop their super-talented offence.

Best bet for Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions +3

1pt 20-23 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Chris Farley

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

This AFC West divisional clash always tends to provide plenty of entertainment and, as has been the case in recent meetings, the Los Angeles Chargers should be able to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead.

The Bolts stack up well against the Chiefs, particularly on offence where Justin Herbert has put up some huge numbers in road games. Herbert loves Arrowhead, throwing for 917 yards with ten touchdowns and just one interception on his last three trips to the home of the Super Bowl champions.

The Chargers quarterback received criticism after some errant throws in Monday's 20-17 loss at home to Dallas but he's capable of much better and the middle finger on his non-throwing left hand, which he broke in Week Five, should be starting to heal.

With Herbert at QB, the Chargers are 2-1 at Arrowhead. In their last four battles in the previous two seasons, they’re 1-3, but those three defeats came by an average of four points and last season’s two losses were both by three.

At 2-3, LA can't afford to lose if they want to compete with the Chiefs for the divisional title, but while Patrick Mahomes is always dangerous at home, the underdogs tend to show up in this fixture and that should be the case again.

Best bet for Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

LA Chargers +5.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Chris Farley

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles began the week with concerns over the fitness of star offensive tackle Lane Johnson but he is expected to be fit and can help his team to cover the handicap against the red-hot Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles are 84-48-1 when Johnson plays and 13-22 when he doesn’t. Those figures illustrate his impact, and his presence is a tremendous boost for this Sunday night contest.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has done a fine job of bringing some excitement to the NFL with his motion scheme and he’s got the perfect personnel to execute it in rapid receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

However, Miami have played only one team with a decent pass rush and that resulted in their sole defeat of the 2023 season - a 48-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles are an aggressive defensive outfit and will be hot on Tua Tagovailoa all night. They’re going to generate pressure and it remains to be seen whether the Dolphins' offensive line will be able to do enough to keep their quarterback upright.

Wins over the Giants, Patriots, Panthers, Chargers and Broncos have taken Miami to a 5-1 record and marked them out as potential Super Bowl contenders but this is a step up in class on the road.

It should be a physical game, which favours the Eagles, who can bounce back from last week's shock loss to the Jets to cover a 2.5-point handicap.

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Joe Champion's Week Seven best bets

Best money line pick

Green Bay Packers

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

This is a pick'em contest between two uninspiring teams but Denver's defence has allowed 33.33 points per game, more than any other unit in the NFL, and that could open the door for Green Bay to earn a much-needed win.

The post-Aaron Rodgers era has failed to take off - Packers quarterback Jordan Love has the lowest completion percentage among starters - although the Packers should be able to establish the run with Aaron Jones expected to return from injury, while last week's bye allowed Love a chance to work with his receivers.

Denver managed to limit the Chiefs to 19 points last week but the Bears (28) and Jets (31) were both able to score heavily against the Broncos, who could be in for another rough outing.

Best handicap bet

New England Patriots +8.5

1pt 10-11 general

The New England Patriots have made a dismal start to the season but there is a decent chance that they can keep the scoreline respectable when they host the Buffalo Bills in an all AFC West showdown.

The Pats were horrendous in their last outing in Foxborough, losing 34-0 to a mediocre New Orleans Saints, but they were more competitive on the road in Vegas last week as a four-point defeat to the Raiders condemned them to a 1-5 record for the season.

A meeting with the Bills is tougher still but Buffalo were not particularly impressive in their 14-9 win against the Giants and quarterback Josh Allen is one of several starters who has been dealing with an injury this week.

Best points bet

Under 44 points in Pittsburgh Steelers at LA Rams

1pt 10-11 general

The under has landed in four of the Pittsburgh Steelers' five games this season and that should be the case again when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.

The Rams eased to a 26-9 win over Arizona last Sunday and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are potent weapons. But Matthew Stafford's team are far from the finished article on offence and in-form running back Kyren Williams is absent with an ankle sprain.

The Steelers have a 3-2 record but they've stuttered on offence at times, scoring just seven points against the 49ers and six against the Texans.

Best prop bet

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 34.5 receiving yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the clear number three receiver on the Seattle depth chart but both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have been limited in practice this week so the rookie pass catcher could see his role continue to expand when the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

JSN was on the field for a season-high 72 per cent of snaps and registered a career-high 48 yards in last weekend's narrow loss against the Bengals. This week he lines up opposite one of the worst pass defences in the NFL.

