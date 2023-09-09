NFL Week One: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips

Where to watch

San Francisco at Pittsburgh

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Miami at LA Chargers

Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Dallas at New York Giants

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am tonight

Best bets

Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5

1pt 10-11 general

LA Chargers -2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Dallas Cowboys -3

1pt 17-20 Coral , Ladbrokes

Chicago Bears

2pts 4-5 general

Baltimore Ravens -9.5

1pt 10-11 general

Over 46 points in Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

1pt 10-11 general

Derrick Henry over 78.5 rushing yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

NFL Week one TV game predictions

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers predictions

The NFL is back and the first game of Sunday's televised triple bill comes from Heinz Field, where the Pittsburgh Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have traded away Trey Lance, putting full faith in quarterback Brock Purdy, and all eyes will be on how he performs in his first outing following surgery on a torn elbow ligament.

Purdy was unable to have a full pre-season, and he might need time to recapture the magic which he conjured in the second half of last season - especially on the road against a Mike Tomlin-coached defence which has had months to prepare for this opening assignment.

San Francisco have also lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is now the head coach of the Houston Texans, and that could be a massive loss.

The Steelers battled to a 9-8 record last term, first with Mitch Trubisky then an up-and-down rookie in Kenny Pickett at quarterback, so there are reasons for optimism in Pittsburgh.

Last year, Pickett was the back-up quarterback heading into training camp but this time around he has a lot more experience under his belt. He can take a step forward and help the Steelers to keep the 49ers in check.

Best bet for San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers:

Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers predictions

Two teams with playoff aspirations collide in Week One as the Miami Dolphins head to LA to take on the Chargers.

The Chargers enter the season under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and after tying down quarterback Justin Herbert on a seven-year deal they will want to put on a show in front of the home crowd.

Herbert threw for 367 yards against the Dolphins last season with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both putting up big performances, and it would be no surprise if a similar scenario unfolds at the SoFi Stadium.

Running back Austin Ekeler looks set for another red-hot season, and with those weapons at their disposal the Chargers should have no problem putting points on the board this term.

On defence, LA needed help stopping the run and they have addressed that shortcoming by signing linebacker Eric Kendricks during the off-season.

Miami's Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are a fearsome receiving duo but the Chargers are equipped to deal with them with Derwin James and JC Jackson in their secondary.

LA will have Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa bearing down on Tua Tagovailoa, and if they can get to the Dolphins' quarterback, that should swing the game in their favour.

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers:

LA Chargers -2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants predictions

The best way to start an NFL season is by beating your divisional opponents and the Dallas Cowboys have every chance of scoring a road win over the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium.

Dallas were eliminated in the divisional round of last season's playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers but this Cowboys team retains Super Bowl aspirations.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has a bit to prove. However, he has a lot of firepower at his disposal including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard, along with an array of other weapons who can help him breach the Giants defence.

As for the defence, the Cowboys dominated in 2022 behind star linebacker Micah Parsons, who should be able to crush the Giants' below-average offensive line and put pressure on QB Daniel Jones.

The Giants are a young team with potential but head coach Brian Daboll worked wonders last season and there's also the chance of some regression.

Running back Saquon Barkley showed flashes of his quality last year but he faces a big test against this Dallas defence. The hosts can keep it respectable, but the Cowboys should prove too strong and can cover the spread.

Best bet for Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants:

Dallas Cowboys -3

1pt 17-20 Coral , Ladbrokes

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Joe Casey's Week One best bets

Money Line

Chicago Bears

2pts 4-5 general

Aaron Rodgers’ move from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets was one of the stories of the NFL off-season and his replacement in Green Bay, Jordan Love, faces a tough task on just his second career start.

The Packers visit Soldier Field to take on rivals Chicago Bears and the hosts are fancied for a comfortable win.

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields is a huge rushing threat and the addition of DJ Moore at wide receiver means the Bears’ passing game could take a big leap forward.

Handicap

Baltimore Ravens -9.5

1pt 10-11 general

The Houston Texans are the biggest underdogs of Week One and it’s easy to see why.

Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud will be in at the deep end against a Baltimore Ravens’ defence that allowed the third-fewest points in the league last season, so back the Ravens to secure a dominant win.

Points

Over 46 points in Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

1pt 10-11 general

The total points line has been surpassed in eight of Minnesota’s last ten games and a high-scoring clash looks assured when the Vikings host Tampa Bay.

The Vikings’ secondary is still their biggest weakness and while Tampa's Baker Mayfield is not an elite quarterback, he could help contribute to a high-scoring clash.

Props

Derrick Henry over 78.5 rushing yards

2pts 10-11 bet365

Derrick Henry is one of the NFL’s star runningbacks and he should see plenty of the ball when his Tennessee Titans visit New Orleans .

Henry rushed for 1,538 yards last season, finishing the season with four consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards.

He could have a field day against a Saints defence which was in the top ten for most rushing yards allowed last season, and is fancied to post at least 79 yards on the ground on Sunday.

Week One accumulator

Baltimore Ravens -9.5

Tennessee Titans +3

LA Rams +5

Cleveland Browns +2

Pays 11-1 with bet365

