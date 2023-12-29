Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys betting tips and NFL predictions: Lions look up for a scrap

Where to watch Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Saturday night

Best bet

Detroit Lions +5.5

1pt 10-11 general

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys predictions

After a five-game winning run, the Dallas Cowboys have faltered with back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins and they look set to be tested when they host the Detroit Lions on Saturday evening.

The Cowboys have been dominant against weaker teams but they have struggled whenever they have faced a step up in class, particularly on the road.

They’re back at their AT&T Stadium base this week against a Lions team whose motivations are questionable after they clinched the NFC North last week with a win against Minnesota.

The Lions can still mathematically claim the top playoff spot in the NFC, but they’d need to win big and would also need the San Francisco 49ers to lose their two remaining games, which looks unlikely.

But there’s also motivation to hold on to the number two seed, which the Lions will manage if they win their next two games and the 49ers do the same. That could encourage head coach Dan Campbell to go all out for the win and he is not the type of coach who wants to rest players and risk disrupting their rhythm.

It’s an indoor game for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, which is helpful, and while Dallas can get rolling at any moment at home, this Lions team are also one of the strongest opponents they've faced this season.

This is another significant test for Dallas so it could pay to take the Lions getting 5.5 points on the handicap.

The lowdown

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Surface Artificial

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line Detroit Lions +5.5

Points line 52.5

