NFL Week 15: Sunday predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Titans to spoil Texans' playoff plans

Best bets for NFL Week 15

Green Bay Packers -3.5

2pts 19-20 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Buffalo Bills -1.5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Atlanta Falcons

2pts 8-13 general

Tennessee Titans -3

2pts 10-11 bet365, Hills

Under 38.5 points in Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

1pt 8-11 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Justin Fields Over 58.5 rushing yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

NFL Week 15 acca predictions

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets +9.5

Price guide 5-1

This week's NFL TV game predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers predictions

This showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers could have huge playoff implications in the NFC.

The Packers are clinging to the final wildcard spot as they lead a five-way tie for the 7th seed in the NFC, but the Bucs are in the hunt as they are part of a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South. After three impressive wins over the LA Chargers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers were brought back down to earth by Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants on Monday, when Brian Daboll's team secured a 24-22 victory.

Fans can overreact in the NFL, and last week's defeat could be just what the Packers need to tidy up their act if they want to charge into the playoffs. The Bucs have enjoyed back-to-back wins, but they were only by four points against Atlanta and three against Carolina.

Before that, they had lost six of their previous seven, and they are a warm-weather team heading to Lambeau Field in December.

The Packers have won three on the spin at home, and the conditions should suit them perfectly as they try to get back on track.

Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers -3.5

2pts 19-20 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills predictions

The Dallas Cowboys are in fine form and searching for their sixth win in a row when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Dallas are now in a great spot to win the NFC East after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 last time out, and only the San Francisco 49ers have looked to be as effective in recent weeks. The Cowboys are 7-0 at home, but this contest will take place in Buffalo, and Dallas's 3-3 away record suggests this game could be much closer than some think.

Buffalo's offensive coordinator Joe Brady has got the best out of Josh Allen since he took over last month while the Bills' defence has been aggressive under coach Sean McDermott.

They allowed only 17 points against the Kansas City Chiefs last week at Arrowhead Stadium, and that suggests they could push the Cowboys all the way. The Bills have outgained their opponents by an average of 104 yards per game in their last four contests, and they are 5-2 at home this season.

When the Cowboys have had to face good opposition away from home, they have come up short, and we should see the same outcome on Sunday night as the Bills still have work to do to secure their playoff berth.

Best bet for Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills -1.5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Chris Farley

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars predictions

Despite sitting at the top of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars have started to stutter and injuries have caused them issues across the board as they prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is out for the season while starting left tackle Cam Robinson is still on injured reserve. Running back Travis Etienne Jr has not shown his usual explosiveness,but the Ravens have also looked a little off in recent weeks.

They beat the hapless Los Angeles Chargers by only ten points last month before they needed overtime to get past the Los Angeles Rams. They lost safety Kyle Hamilton for at least a week in that victory over the Rams, and that should aid the Jaguars' offence.

The Ravens gave up 31 points in regulation at home to the Rams, which should worry their fanbase, and the Jaguars are desperate to get back to winning ways. Jacksonville have all but won the AFC South, but they need to cement their place at the top, and they should certainly have the bit between their teeth this weekend.

Even though they had injury woes, Jacksonville scored 27 points against the Cleveland Browns, who have been superb defensively all season.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be able to test the Ravens' defence now he has fully recovered from an ankle injury, and he and his team-mates should be able to push this game to within a touchdown.

Best bet for Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Verdict by John Martin

Tom Hill's Week 15 best bets

Best money line pick

Atlanta Falcons

2pts 8-13 general

Arthur Smith's Atlanta team slipped up last week against the Buccaneers but their clash with the Carolina Panthers should allow them to get back on track at the first attempt.

Carolina's 1-12 record is the worst in the NFL and their fans have seen them win only one of their five games at home.

Atlanta have looked more consistent on offence in recent weeks and they should have too much quality for the Panthers, who are desperate for this season to end.

Best handicap bet

Tennessee Titans -3

2pts 10-11 bet365, Hills

The Texans were humbled last week by the New York Jets, as they lost 30-6 at the MetLife Stadium.

Injuries have derailed the Texans' plans, with Tank Dell out for the season and quarterback CJ Stroud still in concussion protocol, while Will Anderson Jr, Noah Brown, and Nico Collins are all struggling with injuries.

Tennessee's 28-27 win over the Dolphins last week will have given them plenty of confidence and they should be able to cover the spread at home.

Best points bet

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Under 38.5 points

2pts 8-11 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

The Chiefs are the defending champions but they have lost three of their last four and their offence has struggled all year under Andy Reid.

They have failed to score more than 20 points in their last four games while the Patriots' only area of strength is their defence.

Bill Belichick's team are playing for pride ahead of some potential huge changes in the off-season, so expect them to keep this encounter relatively close.

Best props bet

Justin Fields Over 58.5 rushing yards

1pt 10-11 bet365

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns this week, who are known for their relentless work on defence.

The Browns will give nothing away through the air but Fields is just as effective on the ground.

He has rushed for at least 50 yards in his last three games and has covered that line in four of his previous five.

Fields will happily turn to his legs to avoid trouble and he may need to do so against a Cleveland defence who look set to cause him more than enough problems.

