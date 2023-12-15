NFL Week 15: Saturday predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Defences dominate in Detroit

Where to watch

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event, 9.30pm Saturday

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports Main Event, 1.15am Saturday night

Saturday's NFL Week 15 predictions

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals predictions

Anyone who thought Cincinnati's season was over when their star quarterback Joe Burrow picked up an injury is having to think again, and the Bengals have a great chance to pick up their third successive win under back-up QB Jake Browning when they host the Vikings in the first of Saturday's three NFL Week 15 games.

The Bengals lost three straight games in their final two contests with Burrow and Browning's first career start, but they haven't looked back since. They upset the Jaguars as double-figure underdogs in Week 13 and then dominated the Colts in a 34-14 win last week.

Browning will face the Vikings as the more established starter in the game after Minnesota benched Josh Dobbs when the score was still 0-0 in last week's dour 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Nick Mullens makes his first start for the Vikings on Saturday but Minnesota have scored just 13 points in their last two games and they could struggle to keep pace with the smooth Bengals offence, who have scored 34 points in consecutive games.

Rookie running back Chase Brown added a new dimension to Cincinnati's offence, and while the Vikings hope to have star man Justin Jefferson back, the Bengals should secure another win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Best bet for Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals -2.5

2pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts predictions

The Steelers have hit a rough patch, suffering successive home losses to teams who came in with 2-10 records, and they may struggle to raise their game for Saturday's trip to Indianapolis.

Both teams are coming off losses and the Steelers will again have back-up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who failed to shine in his first game in place of the injured Kenny Pickett, calling the shots.

The Steelers average under 17 points per game and their happy early-season habit of winning games despite being outgained in terms of yardage appears to have deserted them.

The Colts had won four games in a row - albeit against some of the league's lesser lights - before last week's 34-14 defeat to the Bengals, which got away from them in the second half after they had gone in at half-time with the scores level.

They have been starting their second-string QB Gardner Minshew for most of the season and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr is having an excellent season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor remains sidelined by a thumb injury but the Steelers have picked up some defensive injuries at a bad time and the Colts should be able to post a steady stream of points - the same cannot be guaranteed of Pittsburgh.

Best bet for Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts

3pts 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions predictions

The Broncos and Lions bring the curtain down on Saturday's action in a match that will affect the playoff races in both conferences.

The Broncos have forced their way into wildcard contention in the AFC by winning six of their last seven games, but three of those wins came by one or two points and their last three successes were against teams starting back-up quarterbacks.

The Lions suffered a setback with last week's loss to the Bears, but they still have a solid 9-4 record.

The best bet for this game, though, could be to go low on the total points line. Denver QB Russell Wilson is averaging less than seven yards per pass attempt this season and seven of the eight interceptions he has thrown this season have come on the road.

The Lions may not find it easy to put up a big total either, as they have mostly been bullying weaker defences this season, and on the few occasions they’ve had to play stronger units they have struggled.

Denver's defence has improved hugely since their 70-20 loss to Miami in Week Four and they have conceded only 41 points in their last three games.

Best bet for Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

Under 48.5 points

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

